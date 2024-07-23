Centre again disappointed by ignoring demands of Himachal: CM on Budget

Shimla, July 23 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Tuesday said the Centre had again disappointed the state by ignoring its long-pending demands and aspirations of the people.

Terming the budget “inequitable”, he highlighted several key areas of concern and called for immediate revisions to address the needs of the wider population of the state.

The Chief Minister said the Union Budget has once again failed to address the pressing issues that plague “our country, particularly unemployment, poverty and rising prices. Though the increase in the allocation for interest-free loans to states to Rs 1.5 lakh crore from the existing allocation of Rs 1.3 Lakh crore is a welcome measure, the tough conditions attached to it do not favour small states like Himachal Pradesh due to cost disabilities.”

He said the state had repeatedly raised its demands for financial assistance for road, air and rail connectivity but it was unfortunate that none of them had been given any attention.

“The Budget fails to address the issue of expansion of the rail network in the state. The government had also urged for financial assistance for the industrial sector and various tourism schemes but these also had been overlooked.”

He said the state had urged to release Rs 3,500 crore under capital investment for the Kangra airport which was not only important from a tourism point of view but also for the defence of the nation. He added despite strong recommendations, a special grant for the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh has also been denied.

"Knowing well that the state suffered enormously during the disaster last year, but instead of assurances and promises made in the Budget, nothing concrete has been announced in the name of the relief package," the Chief Minister said.

He said the state government had requested the Centre to release Rs 9,042 crore as financial assistance following a post-disaster assessment carried out by a central team.

“It was expected that Himachal too will be given direct assistance on the pattern of Assam, Sikkim and Uttarakhand,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that although an announcement has been made for assistance to cope up losses due to the monsoon last year, there is no mention of how much aid the state would get.

The Chief Minister said the cessation of GST compensation has put Himachal Pradesh in a precarious financial position, resulting in an annual loss that the state can't afford.

“A special financial package was urgently needed for Himachal too like Bihar and Andhra Pradesh to mitigate this loss and support the state's fiscal stability,” the Chief Minister said.

--IANS

vg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor