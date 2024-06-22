Centre approves transmission schemes to evacuate 9 GW renewable energy from Rajasthan, Karnataka

New Delhi [India], June 22 : The Ministry of Power said on Saturday that the Union Government has sanctioned two new Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) initiatives with an investment of Rs 13,595 crore to remove 9 GW of renewable energy from Rajasthan and Karnataka.

These programmes are a part of India's ambitious aim to install 200 GW of linked renewable energy by 2030, out of 500 GW of total renewable energy potential.

The first project involves an investment of about Rs 12,241 crore and is focused on the Rajasthan Renewable Energy Zone (REZ). With 1 GW coming from the Fatehgarh Complex, 2.5 GW from the Barmer Complex, and 1 GW from the Nagaur (Merta) Complex, this project seeks to evacuate 4.5 GW of renewable energy.

The energy will be sent to Fatehpur, Orai, and the Mainpuri Region in Uttar Pradesh. It is anticipated that this project will be finished in two years, the Ministry of Power said in a release.

The second project proposed in Karnataka will evacuate 4.5 GW RE power from the Koppal area and Gadag area. Scheduled to be completed by June 2027, it will cost Rs 1,354 crore.

Through the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mode, both schemes will be implemented.

