Centre holding Fisheries Summer Meet 2024 in Madurai

New Delhi, July 11 The Centre's Department of Fisheries is organising the Fisheries Summer Meet 2024 at Madurai in Tamil Nadu on July 12 which will bring together fish farmers, researchers, industry experts, entrepreneurs and policymakers to share experiences, and explore prospects for the sustainable development of fisheries, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

Fisheries Summer Meet 2024 will also highlight the achievements of various schemes with a special focus on Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. All States and UTs will share their progress, challenges, opportunities and chalk out the future course of action.

The key highlights will be a fisheries exhibition, State / UT wise discussions by Ministers, virtual inauguration of Fisheries’ Projects and interaction with fishermen/fisherwomen, distribution of KCC to beneficiaries and PMMSY achievement award letters to beneficiaries, felicitation of Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and on boarded Fish Farmer Producer Organization (FFPOs).

Fisheries and aquaculture is a promising sector that provides livelihood and employment opportunities to about 3 crore fishers and fish farmers at the primary level and many more along the fisheries’ value chain. India is also the 2nd largest fish producing country with around 8% share in global fish production. Globally, India also stands 2nd in aquaculture production, is one of the top shrimp producing and exporting nations and 3rd largest capture fisheries producer.

"Recognising the immense potential of the fisheries and aquaculture sector and for focused and holistic development, Central government approved the highest-ever investments in fisheries and aquaculture sector," the official statement said.

The total investment of Rs 38,572 crore investment in the fisheries sector includes financial assistance for impactful projects and initiatives through Government of India schemes. These include Blue Revolution Scheme (Rs 5,000 crore), Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF, Rs 7,522 crore), Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY, Rs 20,050 crore) and a sub-scheme under PMMSY - Pradhan Mantri Matsya Samridhi Sah Yojana (PM-MKSSY, Rs 6000 crore) approved in February 2024.

