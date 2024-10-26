Centre joins HCLSoftware to boost startup manufacturing ecosystem

New Delhi, Oct 26 In a bid to transform the startup manufacturing ecosystem, the government has formed a strategic partnership with HCLSoftware, a global leader in software solutions.

Under the 'Manufacturing Incubation Initiative,’ startups will have access to the ‘HCL SYNC programme for global market exposure, allowing them to showcase their products and services worldwide, thus taking Indian innovation to an international audience.

The collaboration marks a substantial step forward in advancing the Indian manufacturing sector, supporting the nation’s goal of establishing itself as a national production hub, said the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

“Through this collaboration, innovation will flourish and Indian businesses will gain a stronger foothold on the global stage,” said DPIIT Joint Secretary Sanjiv Singh.

He reaffirmed DPIIT's commitment to fostering and promoting the nation’s manufacturing ecosystem by motivating and supporting product startups, innovators and entrepreneurs.

This collaboration will significantly contribute to the realisation of India’s 'Make in India' initiative and position India as a global manufacturing hub.

“This initiative’s objectives include developing Indian intellectual property by encouraging startups to create unique products and solutions tailored to India, improving product quality by providing startups with the tools and expertise to produce world-class products that meet global standards, and building a robust manufacturing ecosystem by establishing a network of interconnected startups and suppliers capable of supporting the full manufacturing value chain,”: said DPIIT.

According to Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer at HCLSoftware, the move is a pivotal moment in India’s manufacturing journey.

Kumar said the company would exhaust all efforts to foster innovation and economic growth, contributing significantly to India’s vision of becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse.

Under the ‘Startup India’ initiative, DPIIT has signed over 80 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with industry stakeholders to date.

