Centre to launch ‘BHASKAR’ digital platform to boost startup ecosystem

New Delhi, Sep 15 The government on Sunday announced to launch a ground-breaking digital platform aimed at strengthening the startup ecosystem in the country.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is set to launch the ‘Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry’ (BHASKAR) initiative, under the Startup India programme.

It is a platform designed to centralise, streamline, and enhance collaboration among key stakeholders within the entrepreneurial ecosystem, including startups, investors, mentors, service providers, and government bodies.

“This initiative aligns with the government of India’s vision to transform India into a global leader in innovation and entrepreneurship, reinforcing the country’s commitment to the startup movement,” said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in a statement.

India is currently home to over 1,46,000 DPIIT-recognised startups.

BHASKAR seeks to leverage this potential by providing an all-encompassing, one-stop digital platform that addresses the challenges faced by entrepreneurs and investors alike.

According to the ministry, by serving as a centralised registry, BHASKAR will enable seamless access to a wide array of resources, tools, and knowledge that will help fuel the entrepreneurial journey from ideation to execution.

The primary goal of BHASKAR is to build the world’s largest digital registry for stakeholders within the startup ecosystem. To achieve this, the platform will offer several key features like networking and collaboration, providing centralised access to resources, creating personalised identification, enhancing discoverability and supporting India’s global brand.

The launch of BHASKAR marks a significant step forward in the government’s ongoing efforts to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation.

It will serve as a central hub where startups, investors, service providers, and government bodies can come together to collaborate, exchange ideas, and accelerate growth. The government said it invites all stakeholders to become part of this transformative initiative.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor