Centre's new rule for work from home;50 percent employees can do WFH

Since the Corona period, companies and employees have understood what it means to work from home. Even now many companies are continuing the work from home culture. Many are also getting tired of going to office. Meanwhile, the central government has started preparing to implement the rules on work from home. According to this new rule, the employee can work from home more and more throughout the year. This rule can be applied to maximum 50% employees only. The Ministry of Commerce has issued a notification in this regard and informed about the new rules. These work from home rules are for Special Economic Zones or Special Economic Zone (SEZ) units. Companies located in these areas can now allow their employees to work from home under the new rules. Business Today has reported about this.

The ministry said that the industry had been demanding this for a long time and based on that, the notification was issued. The industry had demanded a uniform work-from-home policy. The work from home rule was made in 2006 itself, in which a new rule 43A has been notified. IT employees will benefit more from these new rules. For this, the companies have to declare the number of their employees. Also the permission of Development Commissioner of SEZ has to be taken.

