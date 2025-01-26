Century Plyboards chief Sajjan Bhajanka, conferred with Padma Shri, thanks govt for appreciating his work

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 26 : Sajjan Bhajanka, Chairman and Managing Director of Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, conferred with Padma Shri award, thanked the central government for appreciating his and his Group's work.

"I am very happy. Every industrialist, every social worker who gets an award like this is very happy," Bhajanka told ANI.

Sajjan Bhajanka started his career in 1976.

"I worked hard and with full honesty. But after a small start, gradually, today our Century Plywood is the biggest plywood firm in the country," he said.

"Apart from that, we have also started a cement plant in the Northeast. That is also the biggest project in the Northeast. We have worked hard and we have formed a good team. And we have all done a good job together," he further said.

"So, through trade, we have served the country. And today, the Indian government has appreciated and encouraged our service through this Padma Shri award," he said, thanking the government and the people of India on this occasion.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March and April every year.

For the year 2025, the President has approved the conferment of 139 Padma Awards including 1 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one).

The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. 23 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees.

