CEPT Summer Exhibition 2024 inaugurated

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 14: The CEPT Summer Exhibition 2024 was inaugurated on 06 May 2024, at the Lilavati Lalbhai Library, South Lawns, CEPT University, Ahmedabad.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9d28nsqtxaI&feature=youtu.be

The Summer Exhibition allows faculty members to examine the outcomes of their teachings through students' work, including their drawings, models, portfolios, etc. The Exhibition serves as a platform for the students to showcase their talent; it also encourages them to reflect on their learning throughout the semester. It is a celebration of the collective work produced over four months. The Exhibition is more than displaying work; it is a platform for the academic and professional community to come together and engage in a meaningful dialogue and discourse over design education.

This Summer Exhibition, which is open till 17th May 2024, showcases the work of more than 1150 students in 88 different studio units. It displays work from 49 Undergraduate and 39 Postgraduate studios across six Faculty Architecture, Design, Management, Planning, Technology and the CEPT Foundation Program (CFP).

The exhibition was inaugurated by Prof. Barjor Mehta, President, CEPT University. The event also saw the launch of the Studio Unit Catalog. Along with these, 4 projects designed by students and guided by faculty, registered with the Patent Office of India, were felicitated. The inauguration was followed by a rock band performance at the CEPT Kund.

About CEPT University

CEPT University focuses on understanding, designing, planning, constructing, and managing human habitats. Its teaching programs aim to build thoughtful professionals, and its research programs deepen understanding of human settlements. CEPT University also undertakes advisory projects to further the goal of making habitats more livable. Through its education, research and advisory activities, the University strives to improve the impact of habitat professions in enriching the lives of people in India's villages, towns and cities. The University comprises six faculties: viz. the Faculty of Architecture, the Faculty of Planning, the Faculty of Technology, the Faculty of Design, the Faculty of Management and the CEPT Foundation Program. In December 2023, CEPT University was recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design. This comes with an endowment of Rs. 250 Crore, to be used towards the research and training on India-specific knowledge in Urban Planning and Design, over the next 25 years.

CEPT University was established by the CEPT University Act of 2005 enacted by the government of Gujarat. It was originally started in 1962 as the School of Architecture supported by the Ahmedabad Education Society. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Government of India recognizes the University as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). CEPT University is recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat. CEPT University has many ongoing collaborations and exchange programs with top ranked universities across the world.

About CEPT Research and Development Foundation (CRDF)

CEPT Research and Development Foundation (CRDF) is the research and advisory arm of CEPT University. CEPT University has created a vibrant environment of interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation focused on issues concerning human habitats. Through CRDF, University engages actively in research projects, advisory assignments and capacity building initiatives aimed at solving critical problems in the built environment and improving people's quality of life in towns and cities. Through these research and consulting pursuits, our faculty members make available their academic knowledge and professional expertise to external stakeholders including the government, public sector organisations, NGOs, communities, and businesses.

