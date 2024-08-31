Ceratec Group unveils new brand identity that reflects the company's Vision and Aspirations

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 31: Ceratec Group, a leading real estate developer in Pune, has officially unveiled its new brandmark, aimed at better representing the company's vision, comprehensive offerings, values to customers, and evolving aspirations. This rebranding initiative comes at a pivotal moment as the dynamics of the Pune real estate market undergo rapid transformation, driven by technological advancements, sustainability initiatives, and shifting consumer preferences.

In a strategic move, Ceratec Group's leadership undertook a thorough analysis of their former logo, established in 2000, and recognized the necessity to refresh the brand to align with the company's current positioning and core competencies. The new logo is accompanied by the tagline "Exceeding Expectations," emphasizing Ceratec Group's commitment to delivering exceptional quality and service in every aspect of its operations.

"Our aspirations, vision, and portfolio of services have changed drastically in the last few years, and this is our attempt to communicate the same with all our customers, prospects, employees, partners, and stakeholders," stated Anand Agarwal, Managing Director of Ceratec Group. "The visual of the new logo represents a blend of innovation, quality, and customer-centricity, symbolizing the company's commitment to delivering exceptional living experiences through its expertise in real estate development and ethical practices. This new brand identity marks a significant milestone in the company's evolution."

Founded in 2000, Ceratec Group initially focused on the marble industry, quickly expanding into ceramic retail with one of the largest showrooms in India by 2007. The company made a strategic entry into the real estate sector in 2011, launching a diverse range of projects that include residential complexes, commercial spaces, and mixed-use developments. Today, with a dedicated team of over 150 professionals, Ceratec Group has successfully completed projects spanning more than 65 acres in Pune, earning a reputation for futuristic designs that prioritize affordability, sustainability, and community living.

With ongoing projects in Ravet and Hinjewadi, along with future developments in Balewadi and Baner, Ceratec Group is well-positioned to continue enhancing the lives of its residents and contributing to the growth of Pune's real estate sector.

