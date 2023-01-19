CERATIZIT Group's extensive product-range now on display at IMTEX 2023 & Tooltech 2023

CERATIZIT - a world-renowned high-technology engineering group specialized in cutting tools and hard material solutions showcased their comprehensive range of products and solutions at IMTEX 2023 today at the Bengalore International Exhibition Centre, Bengaluru. The CERATIZIT stall was inaugurated by Peggy Frantzen, Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; accompanied by Thierry Wolter, Member of Executive Board of CERATIZIT Group, Dr Uwe Schleinkofer, Director of R&D at CERATIZIT Group and Anil Kumar, Managing Director, CERATIZIT India.

IMTEX and ToolTech are flagship events of Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers' Association for the metal cutting industry, where all the international brands participate for displaying their new technology trends in machine tools, cutting tools, metrology, CAD/CAM/CAE solutions and tooling systems. CERATIZIT's participation at IMTEX 2023 will focus on broad topics including Sustainability (Tooling a Sustainable Future), Automotive Solutions, Digitalisation, and Industry 4.0 solutions, all of which were presented at the CERATIZIT stall.

CERATIZIT's Business Growth in India & Globally

India plays an important role in the growth plan of CERATIZIT. With two plants in Bengaluru, one unit in Kolkata, CERATIZIT produces their entire range of cutting tool solutions in India, from indexable inserts and tool holders to solid carbide and PCD tools.

While the focus on fulfilling the requirements of clients within India is being addressed, CERATIZIT in India is also gearing towards fulfilling the requirements for clients across the globe.

"We have an aggressive investment plan for expansion and over the past year have continued to make total investments of over 100Cr in India for upgradation and expansion" said Mr Anil Kumar, Managing Director, CERATIZIT India.

"Internationalisation is an important topic for us on various levels. In Europe, we already have a very strong position as a supplier today. And although we are very well positioned in India, for example, Asia and America still offer a lot of growth potential for the coming years. We are already the world's No. 4 carbide manufacturer and within striking distance of No. 3. But in order to conquer this position in the coming years, we have to grow disproportionately in Asia and America. To a certain extent, of course, organically. But if the general conditions are right, I can also imagine one or two acquisitions." said Thierry Wolter, Member of Executive Board of CERATIZIT Group

Globally with more than 8,000 employees at more than 30 production facilities and a sales network with over 50 branches, CERATIZIT is a leading player in the carbide industry.

CERATIZIT's focus on Sustainability

CERATIZIT's vision is to be the leader in sustainability for the hard metal and cutting tool industry by 2025 and the company has outlined an ambitious sustainability strategy in this regard.

In order to drastically reduce its own carbon footprint quickly, CERATIZIT is initially focusing on three major levers. A decisive factor is the increase in the proportion of raw materials remaining in the production chain to over 95%. Compared to primary raw materials from ore, their processing requires 70% less energy and reduces CO2 emissions by 40%. A positive side effect is the safeguarding of the supply chain for raw materials, so that both the customers and CERATIZIT benefit twice.

Speaking on CERATIZIT's focus on sustainability, Thierry Wolter stated - "Sustainability is an established pillar in CERATIZIT's corporate approach and we have been putting every effort to point the way through innovation. Apart from an outstandingly high recycling rate and conscientious energy management, we have also won prestigious accolades & awards for our products. 'CT-GS20Y', our so-called 'green carbide', combines the performance of a premium carbide grade with a deliberately sustainable production process. This consists of high-quality secondary raw materials - that is to say recycled carbide recovered from decommissioned milling cutters, drills and solid carbide tools."

CERATIZIT's focus on Digitalisation

With the modular monitoring and assistance systems ToolScope, a unique and comprehensive industry 4.0 solution, the CERATIZIT Group is a front runner at digitalisation in the metal cutting industry. Tool monitoring and control systems like ToolScope offer much more transparency for machining processes and can significantly increase process efficiency and process reliability through real-time analysis and adjustment of process parameters.

CERATIZIT's wide range of products and solutions will be on display at Stall A114, Hall 3A at IMTEX 2023, between the 19th to 25th January 2023. Visitors are cordially invited.

Press Contact:

- Faseeha Tabassum Dy. Manager Corporate Marketing \ Marketing +91 98800 17649 | Faseeha.Tabassum@ceratizit.com

- Vivek Luke Cornelio WEconsult Communications +91 920 164 528 | vivek@weconsult.co.in

For more updates visit: www.ceratizit.com

This story is provided by GPRC.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor