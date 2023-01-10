Ceremorphic Introduces Custom Silicon Development for Advanced Nodes Using In-House Technology to Speed Customer HPC Chip Development

Ceremorphic, a fabless silicon and system development company, today announced an expansion of its business to include a new business model for the high-performance computing (HPC) industry. Leveraging the company's proven expertise in developing chips in 5nm and below for AI supercomputing and other HPC applications, Ceremorphic will now also offer its IP and design expertise to develop advanced ICs for select customers looking to differentiate their business with customized silicon. For more information, refer to the new "Custom Engineering" page on the Ceremorphic website.

The development cycle for advanced, lower-geometry silicon devices is lengthy and costly due to the complex IP and expertise required, even for well-resourced system companies. To solve this problem, Ceremorphic has been working on infrastructure IP for high-performance AI supercomputing for many years and has successfully tested its design methodology with a 5nm device tape out in 2022. The company has also developed new methods for connectivity, advanced analog technology and algorithms and AI applications to address HPC development challenges with cost-effective solutions. This includes critical IPs in CXL/PCIe6, machine learning processors, ASIL-D compliant reliable multi-thread processors along with all analog IP needed for advanced nodes.

"Increasing trends towards developing custom silicon by a system company coupled with the design complexity of silicon in advanced geometries provides an opportunity for capable silicon companies to capture the value for their efforts," said Subhasish Mitra, Professor of Electrical Engineering and of Computer Science at Stanford University. "Ceremorphic brings unique experience in developing infrastructure technology required for high-performance computing platforms, giving them a significant advantage to capitalize on this market opportunity."

"The combination of Ceremorphic's silicon and software technology with its own product development expertise gives us a unique position to offer this model to high-end system developers in the AI, machine learning and HPC space," said Dr Venkat Mattela, Founder and CEO of Ceremorphic. "The drive for this business comes more from viability for a system company to own custom IC to differentiate their product than the cost equation. As a result, we will offer this service to very select customers that want to develop an advanced IC with a minimal extra effort from their own product roadmap."

Ceremorphic's IP is supported by a strong patent portfolio, including over 20 awarded patents, over 100 filed patents, and more than 30 licensed patents. The portfolio covers a range of areas, including system-level interconnect, chiplet-to-chiplet interconnect, reliable circuits, multi-thread microprocessor technology, machine learning processors, graph neural processors, low-power silicon design, quantum-resistant security, programmable logic, low-power algorithms, and firmware architectures, all of which are relevant to the development of applications with advanced silicon in 5nm and below.

Ceremorphic to Keynote and Exhibit at the 2023 VLSI Design Conference

As a recognized industry expert, the Ceremorphic CEO Venkat Mattela will be giving a keynote at this week's VLSI Design Conference being held today at 12:45 pm at the Novotel, HICC in Hyderabad, India. Ceremorphic will also be exhibiting at the conference in booth #20.

For more information on the conference or the keynote, please visit the conference website at this link.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor