CERT-In and ISAC Collaborate to Develop focussed pool of Cybersecurity Leaders through the National Cyber Security Scholar Program (NCSSP)

New Delhi [India], October 18: To strengthen India's cybersecurity capabilities, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the statutory national agency for responding to Cyber Security incidents under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India and the Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC) have joined forces to issue joint certifications for Cohort 6 of the National Cyber Security Scholar Program (NCSSP). This certification is provided to cybersecurity professionals who successfully complete one of the world's leading cybersecurity management programs.

The NCSSP is designed to create a pool of credible and ethical cybersecurity leaders in the country who prioritize national cyber security in their professional endeavours.

Rajshekhar Pullabhatla, Founder Director of ISAC, remarked, "The National Cyber Security Scholar Program is emerging as a critical part of India's cybersecurity landscape. CERT-In's leadership and involvement in this initiative ensures that participants are trained to meet the highest standards of technical, techno-managerial and ethical excellence, equipping them to protect the nation's digital infrastructure and assets from cyber threats."

Dr. Sanjay Bahl, Director General of CERT-In, highlighted the significance of this collaboration: "This partnership between CERT-In and ISAC brings together two leading institutions committed to strengthening India's cybersecurity. Scholars from the National Security Database (NSD), many of whom are now playing a pivotal role in strengthening national cybersecurity, embody the vital importance of nurturing leaders who possess the technical expertise and deep sense of responsibility to our country.."

The National Cyber Security Scholar Program focuses on providing participants with comprehensive technical knowledge and multi-sector exposure to the digitalisation challenges faced across sectors such as power, healthcare, and transport. Its curriculum with coverage of 12 domains includes modules on AI and Machine Learning in cybersecurity, Space Cybersecurity, and real life-gaming simulations that prepare participants for real-world cybersecurity scenarios.

Participants also undergo a unique off-grid living experience, which promotes leadership and teamwork through survival training, while the Phygital Cyber Range offers hands-on training in dealing with cyber-physical attacks on smart city infrastructures.

Group Captain Aanand Naidu Pola (Retd.), Executive Director of ISAC, stated, "The NCSSP is playing a vital role in generating a dependable pool of India's cybersecurity professionals with leadership qualities. This collaboration with CERT-In is a strong testament to our commitment to preparing cybersecurity professionals who can rise to the challenges of protecting our nation's expanding digital infrastructure."

With the growing complexity of cyber threats, the NCSSP is building a focussed pool of CISOs and cybersecurity leaders within the Govt, PSUs, Banks, and corporate entities equipped with the knowledge, skills, and integrity needed to safeguard India's digital future.

About CERT-In:

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is a Government organization under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. CERT-In has been designated to serve as National agency for incident response under Section 70B of the Information Technology Act, 2000. CERT-In operates 24x7 incident response Help Desk for providing timely response to reported cyber security incidents. CERT-In provides Incident Prevention and Response services as well as Security Quality Management Services.

