CGC Jhanjeri, Mohali's Management Honored with Quality Education Award by Punjab's Education Minister

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 23: At the prestigious News18 Education Conclave, The Management of the Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), was conferred with the distinguished Quality Education Award by S. Harjot Singh Bains, Education Minister of Punjab. This recognition celebrates Mr. Arsh Dhaliwal's visionary leadership and his transformative contributions to the field of education.

Under his stewardship, CGC Group has become synonymous with excellence, offering world-class education and fostering innovation across diverse academic disciplines. The institution has set a benchmark for quality education, empowering thousands of students with industry-relevant skills and global opportunities.

Expressing their gratitude, The Management dedicated this honor to the collective efforts of the CGC family. "This award reflects the relentless pursuit of excellence by every member of our institution. It inspires us to continue redefining education and nurturing future leaders," they remarked.

S. Harjot Singh Bains commended their visionary initiatives, underscoring CGC Group's pivotal role in elevating Punjab's educational landscape. He applauded the institution for its commitment to innovation, accessibility, and holistic student development.

These awards, known for celebrating trailblazers across sectors, brought together luminaries from diverse fields to honor exceptional contributions to society.

