CGC Mohali Marks Landmark Placement Day Under MD Arsh Dhaliwal's Leadership

New Delhi [India], December 21: Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri, Mohali, marked a historic milestone with the grand celebration of Placement Day, a reflection of the institution's commitment to academic excellence and career readiness. Spearheaded by the visionary leadership of its Honourable Managing Director, Arsh Dhaliwal, the event celebrated the unparalleled achievements of the Batch of 2025, setting new benchmarks in campus placements.

Under Dhaliwal's inspiring stewardship, CGC Jhanjeri, Mohali has emerged as a leader in education and placement, bridging the gap between academic brilliance and industry demands.

The Batch of 2025 has already secured 1,035 placements as of December 2024, with the highest packages reaching notable heights. Top recruiters like Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, ServiceNow, TCS, Newgen, Amazon, and many more participated in the placement drive, underscoring CGC Mohali's robust industry connections and unwavering commitment to the ethos of "each one, one job."

A highlight of the celebration was the recognition of Omm Kumar, who secured the highest package of the season and was awarded the prestigious Student of the Year title. This accolade is a testament to the culture of excellence nurtured under Dhaliwal's leadership, inspiring students to pursue ambitious goals.

In his stirring address, Arsh Dhaliwal congratulated the students and motivated them to dream big and work relentlessly towards their aspirations. He emphasized the importance of resilience, vision, and adaptability in the ever-evolving corporate world. His words were a guiding beacon, instilling confidence and ambition in every student. Dhaliwal also commended the tireless efforts of CGC Mohali's Division of Career Planning and Development (DCPD) in shaping industry-ready graduates, making the institution a preferred choice among top-tier recruiters.

The campus radiated joy and pride as students and faculty came together to celebrate this monumental success with dance, music, and a sense of shared achievement. The day symbolized not just the culmination of rigorous academic efforts but also the beginning of new, exciting journeys into the professional world.

Under Arsh Dhaliwal's dynamic leadership, CGC Jhanjeri, Mohali continues to redefine success, empowering students with holistic education, world-class training, and transformative opportunities. Placement Day stands as a testament to his visionary approach, ensuring that CGC Mohali graduates are not just career-ready but also equipped to lead and excel in the global workforce.

Looking forward, Dhaliwal reaffirmed his commitment to raising the bar even higher, ensuring that CGC, Jhanjeri, Mohali remains a trailblazer in academic and placement excellence. The celebration of Placement Day was not just a culmination of past achievements but a bold declaration of an even brighter future ahead.

