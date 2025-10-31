CGC University, Mohali Ignites the Spirit of Innovation at VentureVault Season 2

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 31: In a remarkable celebration of innovation, entrepreneurship, and visionary leadership, CGC University, Mohali proudly hosted VentureVault Season 2 an extraordinary confluence of entrepreneurial brilliance and transformative ideas. The event served as a high-impact platform for aspiring innovators and business leaders to showcase their creativity, courage, and conviction, echoing the national vision of building a Viksit Bharat @2047 a self-reliant, innovation-led India of the future.

The gathering witnessed the esteemed presence of Mr. Saurabh Dwivedi (Founder, The Lallantop), Mr. Sahil Vohra (Co-Founder, The Naturik Co.) and Mr. Dinesh Dhiman (CEO, Sonalika Tractors) as Chief Guests. Their inspiring addresses highlighted the pivotal role of entrepreneurship in driving economic growth, creating opportunities, and positioning India as a global innovation hub.

The event was further graced by distinguished Guests of Honour, including Er. Pritpal Singh (Executive Director, Punjab State Council for Science & Technology), Dr. Dapinder Kaur Bakshi (Joint Director, Punjab State Council for Science & Technology), Mr. Deepinder Dhillon (Joint Director, Startups, Startup Punjab), Mr. Saurabh Jain (Advisor, Paytm), Ms. Bharti Sood (Senior Regional Director, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry), Smt. Ishita Thaman (Deputy Director, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India), Ms. Divita Juneja (Actress, Heer Express), Mr. Hans Michael Guelich (Director, Entrepreneurial Networks, Stamford International University, Thailand), Dr. Ulrike Guelich (Team Lead, Global Entrepreneurship Network Thailand, Bangkok University), Ts. Dr. Fathinul Syahir Bin Ahmad Sa'ad (Director, Centre for Innovation & Commercialization, Universiti Malaysia Perlis), Mr. Ravi Sharma (General Secretary, TiE Chandigarh & Co-Founder and CEO, Webomaze), Mr. Somveer Anand (CEO & Mission Director, TiE Punjab), and Chef Jaspreet Singh Devgun (TV Host, Josh Talks Speaker & Founder, 13 Shades).

Adding to the grandeur, prominent entrepreneurs from Shark Tank India (Seasons 1-4) joined this vibrant celebration, sharing their entrepreneurial journeys and insights, and inspiring young changemakers to transform their ideas into impactful ventures.

This year's edition featured 60+ startup showcases and 30+ investors from across India, unlocking funding opportunities worth ₹40 crore. It also hosted power-packed keynote sessions, panel discussions, masterclasses, and mentorship interactions designed to empower early-stage founders.

More than 500 students from institutions across India participated in the 24-hour hackathon, while 300+ school students from 25+ schools across Punjab and Haryana presented their ideas at the Young Innovators Showcase. The university awarded cash prizes worth ₹1 lakh to the top-performing teams, encouraging them to further their entrepreneurial pursuits.

Speaking on the occasion, S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, Honourable Founder Chancellor, CGC University, Mohali, shared his vision for the nation's youth:

"The true strength of a nation lies in the innovation, courage, and determination of its youth. VentureVault exemplifies the spirit of 'Start-Up India, Stand-Up India', inspiring young minds to not only dream big but to turn those dreams into enterprises that contribute to the nation's progress. At CGC University, we are committed to creating a generation of leaders who will drive India towards becoming a global powerhouse of innovation by 2047."

Reinforcing this vision, Mr. Arsh Dhaliwal, Honourable Managing Director, CGC University, Mohali, stated

"VentureVault is not just an event; it is a movement that empowers the youth to think beyond boundaries, innovate fearlessly, and contribute meaningfully to the nation's growth. At CGC University, we believe in transforming education into enterprise where every idea has the potential to create impact and every dream has the power to shape the future of a Viksit Bharat."

Speaking on the occasion, the leadership of CGC University reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing a new generation of leaders, innovators, and change-makers who will drive India's journey toward a prosperous, sustainable, and globally competitive future.

As CGC University continues to strengthen its vision of "Education Aligned with Enterprise", VentureVault Season 2 stands as a milestone a dynamic platform where ideas meet opportunity, ambition fuels progress, and innovation becomes the cornerstone of national development.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor