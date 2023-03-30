CGI is Great Place to Work-certified in India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 30 (/PRNewswire): CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) is Great Place to Work-certified™ in India by the Great Place to Work® Institute for the second consecutive year.

The Institute recognized CGI for its positive workplace culture that builds trust amongst its professionals, treats them with respect and provides fair access to growth opportunities. This recognition is based on feedback from CGI's employees through an anonymous assessment which gathered feedback on the company's culture, including the aspects of credibility, respect, and fairness.

In addition, the Institute named CGI one of India's Best Workplaces in Health and Wellness for 2022 based on the company's employee-focused health and wellbeing practices and feedback from its professionals.

"As part of the ownership culture at CGI, our professionals are empowered to have a voice in shaping our future workplace and we continue to evolve our programs and resources to support them. We are proud to receive this 'Employer of Choice' recognition based on our professionals' feedback," said George Mattackal, President of CGI's Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence. "The recognition of our health and well-being practices also reflects our efforts to equip our professionals to focus on their holistic health and well-being," he added.

In India, CGI employs more than 18,000 consultants in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune who collectively serve as a global delivery center of excellence, providing deep industry and technology expertise and innovative solutions to clients around the globe.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades. In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 orgzations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results.

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,250 consultants and professionals globally, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their orgzations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is USD 12.87 billion, and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PRNewswire)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor