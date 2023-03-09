Chacha Chaudhary gifts a friendly period comic to young girls on this International Women’s Day released by Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Jal Shakti

New Delhi (India), March 9: The biggest initiative of Diamond Toons with the support of Ministry of Jal Shakti and Ministry of Women and Child Development. A path-breaking talking comic published in 14 Indian languages.

On this International Women’s Day, Chacha Chaudhary, the legendary comic hero brings a new talking comic titled “Chacha Chaudhary and Period Guide” aimed at educating, empowering, and promoting behavioural change in girls and women. The comic book was launched by Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi today. An initiative of Diamond Toons with the support of the ministries, this talking comic is an easy and fun guide for young girls to understand the concept of menstruation. It focuses on raising awareness about menstrual hygiene and promoting healthy practices, including the use of eco-friendly and sustainable menstrual products.

‘Talking Comics’ – a concept created by Diamond Toons is a unique way to interact with kids and adults as it effectively communicates the message through pictures. This illustrative book format effectively talks to active minds, quick learners and is an intelligent quick connection to consumers.

This comic book has been developed by a team of experts in the field of menstrual health, including doctors, educators, and illustrators. Dr. Ravindra Bohra, the technical support advisor is amongst the key people in making this comic possible. Alongside, Diamond Toons will also initiate the #GoodtoBleed social campaign led by Sara Verma, a young 16-year-old scion of Diamond Toons family. The campaign aims to break the taboo of adolescent girls and women being ashamed of talking about periods and risking their lives due to lack of information.

This comic is a useful guide for girls and will be covering topics like what are periods? How important are periods? Changes in an adolescent body that occur during puberty, Myths & Facts, Do’s & Don’t s, Information about the basic hygiene during and after periods, Sanitary pads, and their Proper Disposal.

“We are grateful to Diamond Toons for creating such educative content on menstrual hygiene management using the iconic character – Chacha Chaudhary. Menstrual Hygiene Management is an integral part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, and we are committed to provide a healthy environment to women as per their requirement of privacy, dignity, security, and self-respect. Every teenage girl, woman and even the male members of their families should have awareness, knowledge about the menstrual cycle and its management and about its need and importance.” said Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Jal Shakti, Government of India.

“Chacha Chaudhary and Period Guide” provides easy-to-understand information and tips on menstrual hygiene in a fun and engaging way. Chacha Chaudhary has always taken lead in subjects of national importance and social causes; his involvement would lead to a greater impact and reach. For rural areas, the comic is titled in Hindi as ‘Chacha Chaudhary aur Masik Dharma ki Shiksha’ which is simple and easier to imbibe the information. The series will be available in multiple languages and distributed free of charge to schools, colleges, NGOs, and other organizations working in the field of menstrual health. We believe that every girl and woman should have access to accurate information about menstrual hygiene and the tools to manage their periods safely and with dignity” said Mr. Manish Verma, Director, Diamond Toons.”

