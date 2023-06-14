Chai Chun to pour Excellence at BIMSTEC Business Conclave

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 14: Chai Chun, the prestigious tea boutique in India, is all set to be part of BIMSTEC Business Conclave. This exceptional event, BIMSTEC, by the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), will span across three splendid days of captivating conferences and exhibitions in the enchanting city of Kolkata.

Rajeev Baid, Managing Director of Chai Chun, will represent the Indian Tea Industry at the event, joined by speakers from international and Indian tea backgrounds, including BIMSTEC countries. Notable panellists include Atul Asthana, Chairman, ICC National Expert Committee on Tea and MD of Goodricke Group Ltd, and Ravi Suchanti, Co-Chairman, ICC National Expert Committee on Tea. The event will take place on June 14th at Topaz & Sapphire in Hyatt Regency from 2 PM to 4 PM.

This year's event, "Revamping the value chain for boosting exports," facilitates conferences, B2B meetings, and exhibitions for BIMSTEC countries with fifty companies showcasing products and services, offering a platform for exploring opportunities, discussing challenges, and fostering collaborations based on market complementarities. With India's tea exports expected to grow significantly in 2023, there is an opportunity to strengthen tea trade relationships, particularly with other BIMSTEC countries.

The BIMSTEC Tea Forum offers insights on Indian Tea industry, exports, and trade possibilities with BIMSTEC countries. With tea's trade potential and diverse production in the BIMSTEC region, including India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Thailand, and Myanmar, there is exceptional opportunity for intra-regional cooperation as the global tea market expands to US$ 31.6 Billion by 2028.

On this occasion, Rajeev Baid, Managing Director of Chai Chun says, "As one of the panellist nations within the BIMSTEC group of seven countries, participating in this event presents a momentous opportunity for individuals in the Indian Tea industry. Investing in logistic infrastructure, optimising supply chain management and establishing strong trade links within the BIMSTEC region and beyond can facilitate the seamless flow of teas from production centres to export destinations. Furthermore, exploring ecommerce platforms and digital trade solutions can open up new avenues for tea exports and tap into growing demand for online tea purchase."

The BIMSTEC event aims to foster economic development by expanding tea trade among member countries, leveraging India's prominent position and the unique offerings of Northeast India, West Bengal, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Thailand, and Myanmar, as the global tea market grows at a rate of 5.4% during 2023-2028.

