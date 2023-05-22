Chaichun's Extravagant Celebration of International Tea Day

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 22 (ANI/PNN): International Tea Day celebrated every 21st May is a proclamation by the United Nations to recognize the history and economic significance of tea. The tea industry in India has a long history and its contribution to the economy is enormous. Chai Chun, a brand with many original offerings stressed on the quality and sustainability this International Tea Day. A special plucking and processing drill was organised in a tea estate and 9 factories to ensure quality and swift delivery. The one-day drill aimed at plucking, processing and tasting on the same day to assure the freshness that everyone seeks in a cup of tea. Chai Chun also extended the celebration to its entire retail stores spread across prime locations in India and several airports. In the stores, the day was observed by a guided and free tea tasting experience for anyone who visited the store. Simultaneously across 30 locations including factories, estate and stores, the observance of the International Tea Day was also to educate and spread awareness about the wonderfully healthy world of tea along with the history of more than two centuries.

With Okayti Tea Estate and 9 modern factories as sister companies, Chai Chun offers some of the best Darjeeling & Terai-Dooars tea. The Director and founder of the company also visited all the processing units, the estate and outlets to observe supply chain and the working conditions of employees at every level. Reflecting on the event, Rajeev Baid, CEO & MD of ChaiChun and its other undertakings, stated "Running a business while simultaneously breaking away from the excessively hierarchical colonial structure that still influences the tea industry requires great courage. However, it is essential to transcend the confines of commerce and focus on building a better future for all."

Tea, the second most consumed beverage globally after water, has been cherished for its medicinal properties for centuries. In the face of numerous external hazards in today's world, the promotion of tea's health aspects has become increasingly vital. Renowned for its abundance of antioxidants and nutritional value, tea has emerged as the go-to beverage for individuals devoted to their well-being and overall health.

The celebration of International Tea Day proved to be a remarkable event that not only highlighted the health benefits of tea but also emphasized the significance of fair-trade practices and fostered a deeper understanding of the tea industry as a whole.

