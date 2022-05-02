CHAIIWAY: An upcoming F&B venture to empower women and increase employment for the young generation

CHAIIWAY, an upcoming startup, as part of its mission is working towards transforming the status of female workers and aims to provide a platform for women to become independent.

CHAIIWAY has a remarkable working style wherein the company ensures 100 per cent purity and quality of the products. Further, the startup also provides free chai to the frontline heroes, the disabled and the old-aged population. Furthermore, CHAIIWAY is India's first-ever company that allows individuals to open a shop with the identity of their choice.

What makes CHAIIWAY unique in India?

CHAIIWAY functions as a problem-solving platform for those who want to feature their abilities. CHAIIWAY further aims to benefit everybody that it comes in touch with, including customers and franchise owners with 100 per cent assured taste quality. As part of its unique offerings, CHAIIWAY enables its customers to open shops with the name of their choice to provide a unique identity to the shop.

CHAIIWAY's benefits for Customers

CHAIIWAY works for the customers, with the customers, and from the customers. Customers' satisfaction is the company's highest priority, and it works to put that into action.

At CHAIIWAY, customers can enjoy -

- Free 'chai divas' on chhath pooja, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, Muharram, Hanuman Jayanti, and Christmas

- 24x7 kiosk facilities and customer help assistant. Provision to answer 20 questions and take a free cup of chai

- Delicious snacks made with the finest ingredients

- Hygienic homemade products at reasonable rates with 5 per cent to 10 per cent price gifts.

- Eco-friendly inbuilt software for students

- Training and underdevelopment program on how to keep good health

CHAIIWAY's benefits for Franchise Owners

CHAIIWAY believes businesses are run with solidarity, and franchise owners are the foundation of every chain. In fact, CHAIIWAY contributes to a hassle-free, affordable, profitable, and growing platform for franchise owners, with a monthly profit of 4 per cent to 8 per cent on investments. Moreover, 51 free plants and management-technical support are provided on an investment of INR 99,999.

From no franchise fee to free digital and online marketing, franchise owners can benefit from 100 per cent guaranteed, with that, 25 per cent shares will be given to individuals from weaker minorities, opening up a CHAIIWAY store. CHAIIWAY has got it all for franchise owners including low investment, higher margins, profits, and a rich income with the assurance of sales and production.

CHAIIWAY's benefits for conciliators

CHAIIWAY provides a surplus on a monthly basis and a corporate gift for every parallel space provider. With that, conciliation is a needed step in the business that enables CHAIIWAY to connect and reach out to more audiences. One of the most important parts of a food business is what it has on its menu and CHAIIWAY has given due importance to what it plans to serve its customers. The company brings to you the best chai (tea) and Indian delicacies (Litti Chokha, and Poha) in Noida. Furthermore, all the food is hygienic as it is homemade and is served with affection.

How the idea for CHAIIWAY was born

Shashank, 19, along with his co-founder Yashika, launched CHAIIWAY upon observing problems regarding the cleanliness and quality of the roadside food vendors. They then researched and thought about introducing a brand and plugging the existing gaps in the Indian market. Additionally, they also thought of incorporating initiatives that aid housewives and those unemployed in becoming financially independent. Throughout the journey, Kunal, a business consultant has played a vital role and helped them reach new milestones with CHAIIWAY. As a testament to their quality, CHAIIWAY has already received bookings for 26 food carts in the Delhi NCR region.

