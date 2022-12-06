Chaitali Das, Jute Revivalist , Social Entrepreneur, took the centre stage in World Economic Forum, Headquarter in Geneva

World Economic Forum, Headquarters in Geneva followed by ‘India Business Week 2022’ in Zurich hosted by the Ambassador of India in Switzerland.

EPLFL Public Research University, Innovation Park, the innovation ecosystem of Western Switzerland, Lausanne.

The University of Applied Science and Arts Northwestern School of Business in Switzerland.

New Delhi, December 06: Chaitali Das, Jute Revivalist and Social Entrepreneur took centre stage to share her thoughts at the World Economic Forum, Headquarters in Geneva.

She was followed by ‘India Business Week 2022’ in Zurich at Hyatt Airport Convention Centre hosted by Indian Embassy in Switzerland.

She emphasised in her deliberation mainly sustainability, using Indian jute, khadi, and cotton in fashion & lifestyle, Social Entrepreneurship & community engagement, conserving the environment & heritage and rising of Indian Women at work.

Inclusive growth at the World Economic Forum Head Quartered in Geneva and at the interactive session held at EPLFL Public Research University, Lausanne, Innovation Park, the ecosystem of Western Switzerland.

Sushmita Das Biswas ,Jt. The Director of the Indian Chamber of Commerce also spoke about SME & MSME s contribution to the Indian Economy. She also proposed to be the nodal office to execute the collaboration and bilateral business partnership between Indian & Swiss companies. Swiss experts well attended the programmes. Kaushal Kumar from the Indian Embassy in Switzerland, and Harsh Sangla, Co-Chairman from the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), highlighted bilateral business relations, collaboration and mutual growth.

The Indian delegation facilitated by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Confederation of Indian Industries was invited to the University of Applied Science and Arts Northern Western Business School of Switzerland, where Chaitali has advocated about eco-friendly lifestyle & the use of jute replacing plastic.

She further urged collaboration to fight collectively & effectively evolve as a superpower against common challenges posed to people & the planet by the climate threat and to take action to ensure food security and health security for the present & future generations ahead. The 23 members of the Indian delegation team representing respective industries and sectors were invited to EPFL Innovation Park and the innovation ecosystem of Western Switzerland, Lausanne, where Chaitali Das proposed Technology collaboration in Textile & Agriculture. The Indian delegation team learnt about the Innovation park, which creates synergies that strengthen the innovation culture in Switzerland. The Indian delegation team later joined the luncheon hosted by the Ambassador of India at India House, Embassy in Switzerland after visiting the Palais des Nation United Nations HQ in Geneva

http://www.rakshakindia.org/

https://www.facebook.com/RtnChaitaliDas

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor