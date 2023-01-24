Maharashtra: Four women trapped in Palghar railway station lift

Four women were stranded in a lift at Palghar railway station in Maharashtra for nearly two hours before they were rescued by the Railway and fire brigade personnel, a fire brigade official said.

The incident took place on Monday when the women took the lift to reach the platform but it stopped midway, he said.

The women panicked after the light and fan in the lift stopped working. The fire brigade and the local railway team reached the scene and rescued them after nearly two hours, the official said.