Challenge, Inspire, Lead- Toastmasters District 98 ,Shaping Future Leaders

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 07:The Leadership Conclave: Speakers Today, Leaders Tomorrow, held at the prestigious Grand Mercure, GIFT City, brought together over 30 passionate delegates for an enriching and thought-provoking afternoon. Organized by Toastmasters District 98, the event featured insightful discussions, the release of the District Newsletter, and a powerful keynote address, making it a resounding success.

The event was chaired by Dr. Nishant S. Mehta, DTM, Media Relations Ambassador for District 98, and Manisha Mishra, an experienced leader and dedicated Toastmaster, District 98 Marketing Manager. Together, they curated a program that combined inspiration, networking, and impactful learning.

Key Highlights:

1. Panel Discussion:

The highlight of the conclave was an engaging panel discussion moderated by Dr. Nishant S. Mehta. The esteemed panelists were:

• Vivek Srivastava, Chief Executive, GIFT City IBU at Axis Bank Limited

• Nehal Sampat, Partner, Price Waterhouse and Co LLP

The session explored themes of leadership evolution, innovation, and the power of communication in shaping future leaders.

2. Keynote Address:

A thought-provoking keynote address was delivered by Sandip Shah, Head of the IFSC Department at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City Co. Ltd (GIFT City). He shared insights into GIFT City's pivotal role in positioning India as a global financial hub, leaving the audience inspired by the city's visionary trajectory.

3. District Newsletter Launch:

The event witnessed the release of the Toastmasters District 98 Newsletter, a significant milestone celebrating the district's vibrant culture and achievements.

4. Dignitaries in Attendance:

The conclave was honored by the presence of key district leaders:

• District Director Ankit Dasgupta

• Program Quality Director Neha Bhatt

• Club Growth Director Sanjan Shetty

About Toastmasters International and District 98

Toastmasters International is a global nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to develop communication, public speaking, and leadership skills. With over 280,000 members worldwide, Toastmasters provides a proven framework for personal and professional growth.

District 98, encompassing parts of Western India, is renowned for its dynamic clubs and committed members. It fosters an environment of collaboration and continuous learning, helping members unlock their potential as communicators and leaders.

Quotes:

Ankit Dasgupta, District Director, District 98 said: “We at District 98, Toastmasters International are focussed to spread the benefits of Toastmasters to every corporate organisation in Gujarat and GIFT City being the hub of all prestigious Corporates was the right base for us to organize the Leadership Conclave. We are thankful to the esteemed speakers for gracing the event and I am sure it would have been a wonderful learning experience for the audience members. We look forward to opening new Toastmasters clubs in corporates within Gift City”

Dr. Nishant S. Mehta remarked: “This conclave was a unique opportunity to bring together visionaries and communicators to discuss the challenges and opportunities in leadership today. The energy in the room was truly inspiring, and I'm thrilled to see such passionate engagement.”

Manisha Mishra, event chair, added: “It was an honor to contribute to this exceptional event. Events like these reflect the true spirit of Toastmasters—uniting people with a shared passion for growth and excellence.”

With over 40 delegates in attendance, the Leadership Conclave successfully created a platform for meaningful connections, impactful learning, and the exchange of innovative ideas.

Toastmasters District 98 continues to empower individuals to develop their leadership and communication skills, fostering a culture of continuous growth and innovation.

The Leadership Conclave concluded with a renewed sense of purpose and inspiration, leaving attendees with actionable insights and meaningful connections. As the curtains came down, one message was clear: Leadership is not just about guiding others—it's about empowering them to lead.

