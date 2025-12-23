Challenging market environment shapes third quarter of 2025 – LANXESS

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: The continuing weak economic environment and massive geopolitical uncertainties impacted the results of specialty chemicals company LANXESS in the third quarter of 2025. Sales amounted to EUR 1.338 billion, down 16.3 percent from EUR 1.598 billion in the previous year. EBITDA pre exceptionals was EUR 125 million, a 27.7 percent decline compared with the prior-year figure of EUR 173 million. This decline was primarily due to generally weak demand, which led to lower sales volumes. In addition, the sale of the Urethane Systems business unit on April 1, 2025 – whose results are no longer included in the quarterly figures – and adverse currency effects also contributed to the decline in the Group's earnings.

The EBITDA margin pre exceptionals for the third quarter was 9.3 percent, compared with 10.8 percent in the same period last year.

“The ongoing weakness in global demand continues to impact the entire chemical industry, including us. The situation is particularly dramatic in our target industries of construction, automotive and agrochemicals. We currently see no light at the end of the tunnel and expect this situation to continue well into next year,” said Matthias Zachert, CEO of LANXESS. “We are therefore continuing to focus all our energy on what we can influence: reducing costs, streamlining processes and structures, and optimizing our market positioning.” Nevertheless, the chemical industry needs further support from politicians. Zachert said: “Berlin and Brussels must strengthen our competitiveness much more quickly and decisively – otherwise entire value chains are at risk.”

LANXESS has specified its guidance for the full year 2025 and now expects EBITDA pre exceptionals to be around the lower end of the range of EUR 520 to 580 million.

Further cost reductions planned

Thanks to the “FORWARD!” action plan initiated in 2023, LANXESS will achieve permanent annual savings of around EUR 150 million by the end of 2025. In August of this year, LANXESS announced additional optimizations in its production network. These are expected to generate permanent annual savings of around EUR 50 million by the end of 2027. In addition, the company is now launching further measures with a savings potential of around EUR 100 million. The details are currently being worked out and will be specified in the first quarter of 2026.

Net financial debt stable despite tense market situation

LANXESS was able to keep its net financial liabilities stable thanks to tight cash management. At the end of the third quarter, they amounted to EUR 2.072 billion, compared with EUR 2.069 billion at the end of the second quarter.

Business development in the segments

The Consumer Protection segment achieved sales of EUR 453 million in the third quarter of 2025, a 13.1 percent decline compared with the prior-year figure of EUR 521 million. EBITDA pre exceptionals was EUR 72 million, up 1.4 percent from EUR 71 million in the same period last year. Among other things, cost savings from the “FORWARD!” action plan ensured stable development. The EBITDA margin pre exceptionals increased to 15.9 percent, compared with 13.6 percent in the prior-year period.

The Specialty Additives segment recorded sales of EUR 505 million, an 8.2 percent decline from EUR 550 million in the third quarter of 2024. EBITDA pre exceptionals decreased by 26.2 percent, falling from EUR 61 million in the prior-year quarter to EUR 45 million. Weak demand and the resulting lower capacity utilization led to a decline in earnings and margins. The EBITDA margin pre exceptionals was 8.9 percent, compared with 11.1 percent in the prior year.

In the Advanced Intermediates segment, sales in the third quarter of 2025 fell to EUR 377 million, a decline of 17.1 percent compared to the prior-year figure of EUR 455 million. EBITDA pre exceptionals reached EUR 26 million, down 61.8 percent from EUR 68 million in the same period last year. Weak demand, persistent price pressure from Asia, and lower capacity utilization had a negative impact on earnings and margin. The EBITDA margin pre exceptionals was 6.9 percent, down from 14.9 percent in the prior year.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.