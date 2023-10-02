Championing new frontiers in beauty and elegance, The First Foundation Pro Legacy

New Delhi (India), September 29: Makeup has always been an integral part of our lives. Some might see it as frivolous and superficial, but it is truly a miraculous tool of transformation and enhancement that holds the power to change lives. Instead of hiding from the aureole of our authentic selves, it has become a medium to embrace and celebrate our individuality, enabling us to express our creativity without any limitations.

With over 8 years of legacy, located in the core of Hyderabad, First Foundation Pro Makeup & Hairstyling Academy is indeed the brightest pearl of the makeup industry of Hyderabad. Amidst massive competition between various makeup academies, it has carved out an identity of its own that is loved and appreciated by all.

“Makeup grants us the freedom to be our own canvas, with no set rules or boundaries, offering a limitless array of possibilities to showcase our unique personalities. We aim to train people from a wide range of backgrounds and cultures to reveal their artistic sensitivity and acquire the relevant techniques,”- says the director of First Foundation Pro Professional Makeup & Hairstyling Academy.

Being a revered academy in Hyderabad, First Foundation Pro offers a wide range of services and makeup courses that provide an exceptional experience. They specialize in creating timeless bridal looks that perfectly blend aesthetics with techniques. Additionally, they offer training in portfolio shoots, everyday makeup styles and professional services for film commercial bridals, high-end fashion shows like Miss Hyderabad, and even men’s makeup. It has gained recognition for their looks and transformations, their outstanding makeup courses, their dedication to teaching the art of hairstyling and makeup, as well as their team of over 1,000 skilled professionals who consistently deliver top-quality services in the industry.

The Inception of the Best Makeup Academy in Hyderabad

The journey of becoming the top-reviewed makeup academy began when Sathya Sree had a vision of sharing the knowledge of artistry with a combination of passion & innovation through modern techniques. With her sheer determination and skills, she turned this vision into reality. Sathya Sree comes from a family of reputed film producers in the Telugu cinema industry. She has grown up in an environment where she observed the intricacies and comprehended the artistry of makeup techniques. Subsequently, she started her career at a very young age in the fashion industry, and the rest is history.

With a decade of expertise in high-end bridal transformation, film and TV makeup, makeup for beauty pageants, and celebrity makeup, and after conducting various workshops and consultations across the country, the director of the First Foundation Pro Makeup & Hairstyling has hand-curated offline as well as online courses.

The First Foundation Pro Academy focuses on training fresh talent, nurturing their talent, and instilling in them the artistic exactness this industry demands. Their courses are equipped with a unique teaching methodology made of demonstrations, theory, supervised experiments and creative challenges, lighting, and professional photographs. Sathya Shree makes sure that her students excel in the core application techniques and give full reign to their creativity.

As stated by Ms Sathya, “We firmly believe that every face has a story to tell and that makeup is the finishing touch to that narrative. Here, we don’t just instruct, but essentially harness our artists to channel their inner creativity and confidence and to be their best in an empowered community.”

What makes First Foundation Pro Makeup & Hairstyling Academy one of its kind?

In a world brimming with beauty academies, First Foundation Pro stands apart as a paragon of excellence, driven by its unwavering commitment to artistry and empowerment. It is not just an ordinary makeup academy; rather, it is a den for aspiring makeup artists seeking growth and empowerment and breaking stereotypes with their skillful artistry.

First Foundation Pro Academy is an institution that focuses solely on the learning and growth of its students. With its one-of-a-kind hand-curated courses, portfolio building, and ISO-certified academy certification coupled with planned evaluation sessions to discover the improvement areas of each student, its courses are the best choice for anyone who wants to have a career in the makeup industry, even if they are new to the world of makeup or have some experience in it.

This top-reviewed makeup academy is the only makeup school in India with a technology backbone that makes sure that its students get a head start after the completion of their course and, therefore, provides internships to its students in various esteemed institutions and projects in the industry. Not only that, in order to fulfill their goal of providing training to individuals from diverse socio-economic backgrounds and cultures, they also provide student loans so that their students don’t have to compromise on their dreams.

Their students also have access to an exclusive online platform designed for makeup learning, along with a library of extensive makeup learning videos. Not only this, their online courses guarantee work on their proprietary online platform.

Courses that are the essence of the perseverance of Sathya Shree

The celebrated makeup artist Sathya Shree offers four unique courses in her academy, which include online courses, a personal grooming course, a bridal makeup artistry pro, and a master’s in makeup and hair.

Each course is a sublime journey into comprehending the art of makeup. One will understand the tips and tricks of the art with a personal touch and topic-wise explanation by the mentors using state-of-the-art infographics, visuals, and step-by-step makeup looks. For more details on the individual courses, one can visit the official website of the academy: https://www.firstfoundationpro.com/

With First Foundation Pro, students are assured of acquiring both knowledge and practical experience while receiving career guidance, allowing them to rapidly kickstart their careers after graduation.

What does the future hold?

Ms Sathya had also announced plans to expand the franchise into Delhi, Gurgaon, and Bengaluru, thereby helping many more makeup artists get a chance closer to home to achieve their big dreams.

Even as First Foundation Pro continues to establish its stronghold in the cosmetics industry, it cannot be denied that their journey stands testament to their creativity, resilience, and fierce love for their work. Their skillful synergy of grace and caliber in all of their work sure is hard to beat. Even through the continued expansion of its franchises, First Foundation Pro is sure to paint its name on the palette of the cosmetics industry.

Contact Details

First Foundation Pro Bridal Makeup Academy

Address: Road No. 12 Banjara Hills, Venkateswara Colony (adjacent to a park), Hyderabad, Telangana 500034

Email: info@firstfoundationpro.com.

Telephone: +91 7674083489

