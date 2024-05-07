Chanakya University to institute Dr. Ramdas Pai Chair on Education to focus on educational issues in Karnataka

India PR Distribution

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 7: Chanakya University, Bengaluru, to institute Dr. Ramdas Pai Chair on Education to focus on Education, effective immediately. This initiative underscores the university's commitment to addressing educational issues in Karnataka and beyond.

The Dr. Ramdas Pai Chair on Education will spearhead research and studies focusing on various themes identified in the concept noramadate. With an emphasis on local rootedness as a catalyst for knowledge-building, the Chair will initiate research studies, particularly emphasizing the cultural and educational landscape of Karnataka.

The Chair's activities will encompass a wide range of endeavors, including research studies, conferences, seminars, workshops, outreach programs, and support for research proposals. The major themes that the Chair will focus on include innovations in academic programs and pedagogy, convergence of Indian and contemporary knowledge systems, pedagogical practices for foundational literacy and numeracy, and exploration of pre-colonial, colonial, and postcolonial intellectual traditions.

Prof. Yashavantha Dongre, Vice Chancellor of Chanakya University, expressed his vision, stating, "Education is not merely about imparting knowledge; it's about nurturing minds, igniting curiosity, and fostering a lifelong passion for learning. As we inaugurate the Dr. Ramdas Chair on Education at Chanakya University, Bengaluru, let us embark on a journey to redefine paradigms, inspire innovation, and cultivate a generation of visionary educators committed to shaping a brighter tomorrow".

Named in honor of the visionary leader, Dr. Ramdas Pai, whose groundbreaking contributions to education have significantly impacted society, the Chair is generously supported by Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Trust. This support reverently acknowledges Dr. Ramdas Pai's distinguished leadership as a healthcare administrator and Chairman of the Manipal Group, reflecting a steadfast commitment to perpetuating his lasting legacy. The President of the MAHE Trust, Dr.Ranjan Pai said - "MAHE Trust is happy to support the Dr. Ramdas Pai Chair on Education at Chanakya University, Bengaluru. This initiative reflects our dedication to improving education in Karnataka and beyond. The Chair is named after Dr. Ramdas Pai, who has made significant achievements and innovations in education & healthcare that have greatly benefited society. The Chair will facilitate interdisciplinary cooperation and state-of-the-art research. We look forward to the Chair's contributions to the advancement of education."

The Dr. Ramdas Pai Chair on Education at Chanakya University is poised to serve as a catalyst for interdisciplinary collaboration, inviting scholars, practitioners, and policymakers worldwide to engage in cutting-edge research, develop innovative pedagogies, and contribute to the advancement of education in Karnataka and beyond.

The key focus areas of research in Karnataka include:

1. Measurement of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy in Karnataka

2. Study of Indian Pedagogies for Imparting Foundational Literacy and Numeracy

3. Documentation of the Geography and History of Different Micro-regions

The Chair of Education at Chanakya University will thrive under the guidance of an advisory council comprising experts such as Prof. Sudhakar Venukapalli, Prof. K. Ramachandran, Dr. M. D. Srinivas, and Dr. J. K. Bajaj whose collective wisdom and experience will ensure its success.

Chanakya University looks forward to fostering collaboration and advancing the frontiers of education through the Dr. Ramdas Pai Chair on Education.

