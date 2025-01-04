Chandigarh University becomes First Indian Private University to win MAKA Trophy

PRNewswire

New Delhi/ Chandigarh [India], January 4: Shining bright in the firmament of sports, Chandigarh University has become the first private university in the country to win the prestigious Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy - 2024. The announcement for the same was made by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Thursday. The varsity will receive MAKA trophy from the President of India, Droupdi Murmu during the National Sports Award ceremony scheduled to be organized by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on January 17, 2025.

Chandigarh University will receive a cheque of Rs 20 lakh along with the Maka Trophy during the special award ceremony. With this Chandigarh University has also become the youngest university (established in 2012) to achieve this marvelous feat to have won the prestigious MAKA trophy for its exceptional performance in sports at national and international platforms.

Adding yet another jewel to the crown, Chandigarh University student (BA), Sanjay Kumar has won the prestigious Arjuna Award for his exceptional contribution to the Indian Hockey team. Sanjay was also part of the Paris Olympics Bronze medal-winning Indian Hockey Team in 2024. He will also be felicitated along with other top national and international sports achievers during National Sports Award ceremony later this month.

It is pertinent to mention here, Chandigarh University has secured 1st rank by winning highest 71 medals; 32 Gold, 18 Silver and 21 Bronze medals in the Khelo India University Games - 2024 and achieved the unique feat of becoming the youngest university to clinch the top spot since the inception of Khelo India Games. Bringing laurels as many as 8 students from Chandigarh University have qualified for Paris Olympics 2024 scheduled to be held in France from 26 July to 11 August 2024.

Delivering emphatic performances in different sporting disciplines in Asian Games in 2023, CU students have won medals in hockey, boxing, table tennis, wrestling, archery and rugby and made a significant contribution to the overall medal tally of India. Led by CU student, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat who is the captain of Indian Kabaddi team, India scripted a new history by winning gold medal in the Asian Games after a long gap of 8 years.

With highest representation of 22 players in the Indian contingent of 653 players to Asian Games, Chandigarh University students made invaluable contribution to India's overall medal tally of 107 medals by winning 8 Gold and 2 Bronze medals in Asian Games. Chandigarh University students have won a total of 134 medals; 113 at national and 21 at international platforms in 2023-24.

Chandigarh University has a dedicated sports policy that not only hones sporting talent but also produce national and international achievers with professional training, state-of-the-art sporting infrastructure and strict diet regimen. CU provides financial support to students in the form of annual scholarships including Major Dhyan Chand Scholarship worth Rs 3.84 crores. Currently, 1183 students including 562 girls who have been availing scholarship in CU and there is an annual budget of Rs 8.5 crores for scholarships to the sportspersons that bears their overall expenses. CU also gets special diet, sports kits, expenses of visits to sports competition venues, coaching expenses, hostel accommodation among other facilities free of charge.

Elated over the marvelous achievement of Chandigarh University while congratulating the CU athletes, Chandigarh University Chancellor and Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "It indeed is a proud moment for all of us that Chandigarh University has become the first private university in the country to win prestigious MAKA Trophy for the year 2024. One of Chandigarh University's students, Sanjay who is part of Indian hockey team have won the Arjuna award which indeed is a great achievement.

Sandhu added, "Bharat has witnessed a new revolution in the field of sports under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. In order to motivate the sports-persons the government has not only increased the prize money given to medal winners but also started pension for meritorious sports person. For Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the prize money increased from Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, for Dronacharya award, prize money increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Similarly, for Arjuna Award, prize money increased from 5 lakh to 15 lakh and Dhyanchand award, prize money increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. The prize money for the medal winners has been doubled during tenure of PM Modi. For Olympic medal winners, the prize money increased by 50 percent. Now the medal winners are given upto 75 lakh. As many as 16 world class stadiums including world's biggest cricket stadium built in Gujrat during the last ten years of Modi government."

"Under Modi government, the budget allocation for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has also seen a multifold increase over the years; from a mere Rs 466 crores in 2004-05, the budget for sports has been increased to Rs 3397.32 crores for the financial year 2023-24. All these measures taken under his leadership has resulted in exceptional performance by Indian athletes both at national and international platforms winning medals for the country. We are working to realize PM Modi's vision to make India rank amongst top 10 performing countries in sports in the world," added Sandhu.

