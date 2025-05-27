Chandigarh University Signs MoU with Global Consulting Giant KPMG and Max Healthcare

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], May 27: To nurture future management leaders through its unique experiential learning model, Chandigarh University has signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with global consulting giant KPMG - one amongst 'Big Four' consulting firms of the world and Max Healthcare Institute Ltd - one of India's largest healthcare providers to offer Management Programs. These strategic academic collaborations aim to offer specialized management programs to train students in emerging areas to transform them into business leaders.

* To Offer Industry-aligned Futuristic Management Programs in the field of Global Business Management, Fintech and Healthcare

As part of the collaboration with KPMG, Chandigarh University will offer MBA in Global Business Management and BBA in Financial Technology (FinTech) making it India's first industry-integrated management program powered by SkillLabs that will nurture next generation of business leaders who are not just industry-ready but industry-driven.

With these two collaborations, the total number of academic collaborations established by Chandigarh University to offer MBA course to its students have increased to 9 now. Earlier, CU established as many as seven collaborations with industry giants to offer MBA in Capital Markets with NISM, MBA Strategic HR with AON, MBA Data Science & Al with SAS, MBA Business Analytics with IBM, MBA in Applied Finance with PWC, MBA with State Bank of India in Banking & Financial Engineering and MBA Fintech with NSE.

AI-Integrated, Industry-Aligned Curriculum, Masterclass by KPMG Experts & Global Certifications

As part of the collaboration between CU and KPMG, the learning experience of students will be enhanced and enriched with AI-Integrated and Industry-aligned curriculum; syllabus is designed to stay ahead of industry trends, integrating artificial intelligence and aligning with global standards.

Amit Chaudhary Technical Director KPMG said, "The students will also benefit from real-world insights through masterclass sessions led by KPMG professionals coupled with experts-led workshops will arm them with practical knowledge to take on the real-world business challenges head-on."

"Moreover, students will develop deep understanding about real-world business challenges by studying in simulated business environment, interactive case studies, strategic simulations and market analysis exercises will immerse students in the complexities of business management. The students will also get to visit KPMG offices worldwide during the week-long Global Immersion Program; this immersive approach aims to enrich understanding of students through interactive sessions and hands-on activities. KPMG will also provide its Globally Recognized Certifications to CU students as part of the collaboration," added Chaudhary.

Industry-aligned Experiential Learning to Nurture Future Business Leaders

The programs are crafted to prepare students for leadership roles in the rapidly evolving global business and financial technology sectors. The course will empower students to pursue high-impact roles in multinational corporations, business consulting and global leadership. The graduates will be equipped with advanced skills in analytics, consulting and strategic management, making them highly competitive in the global job market. The BBA in FinTech program provides a comprehensive understanding of financial principles seamlessly integrated with digital innovations such as blockchain, InsurTech, digital banking, financial modelling and data analytics. The graduates will be prepared for roles in digital banking, blockchain development, data analytics and financial consulting among others.

SkillLabs is a next-generation, government-recognized startup dedicated to enhancing student employability by equipping them with essential workforce skills through experiential learning approach. This lab will offer students practical, hands-on opportunities to develop in-demand competencies and provide skill-based certifications to ensure optimal career alignment and growth.

Commitment to Industry-Aligned Management Education

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chancellor of Chandigarh University Satnam Sandhu said, "We are delighted to unveil two innovative collaborations between Chandigarh University and KPMG for offering MBA in Global Business Management and BBA in FinTech and another collaboration with Max Healthcare Institute Ltd for offering MBA in Healthcare & Hospital Management which will revolutionizing the business education landscape."

MBA Program in collaboration with MAX to Nurture Futuristic Healthcare Professionals

The MBA in Healthcare & Hospital Management is meticulously designed to bridge the gap between academia and industry, offering a curriculum that is both comprehensive and provides hands-on experience. It prepares professionals to excel in the fast-paced, patient-centric healthcare sector with direct mentorship from industry experts and real-world project experience.

With an advanced curriculum that cover critical areas such as Hospital Operations, Lean Process Design, NABH/JCI Accreditation, Telemedicine and AI in Healthcare, the students will also get exposure to live industry projects by direct engagement in real-world challenges like optimizing ER wait times, streamlining OT schedules and implementing Electronic Medical Records (EMR) systems as part of the collaboration.

CU students will gain hands-on experience through guaranteed internships, monitored by industry mentors, including hospital CEOs and clinical directors. The graduates will also earn an MBA along with an industry co-branded internship certificate and two global certifications endorsed by Max Healthcare. Moreover, the students will also get access to Max Healthcare's recruitment pipeline, opening doors to roles in hospital administration, quality management, analytics and strategy.

Gagan Palta, Director and General Counsel, Max Healthcare said, "At Max Healthcare, we are committed to building the next generation of healthcare leaders who combine strategic thinking with operational excellence. Our partnership with Chandigarh University reflects a shared vision to create industry-ready professionals capable of driving transformation across the healthcare ecosystem. This MBA in Healthcare & Hospital Management is more than just an academic qualification, it is a launchpad for aspiring healthcare leaders. Students will gain unmatched exposure to the complexities of healthcare delivery, developing the strategic, analytical, and leadership skills needed to shape the future of healthcare in India and beyond."

