Chandni Nath Israni's Culinary Leadership at Ladurée India Recognized at ET Women Conclave 2023 & HT Health Shots She Slays Awards

New Delhi [India], July 19: Chandni Nath Israni, co-founder of CK Israni Group, has been honored with esteemed accolades, including the ET Women Conclave 2023 Award and the HT Health Shots She Slays Award. These prestigious awards celebrate inspiring women and recognize the remarkable contributions of changemakers in the culinary industry.

The ET Women Conclave 2023 Award, which celebrates breaking barriers and inspiring women leaders, serves as a resounding testament to Chandni Nath Israni's extraordinary achievements and visionary leadership in the industry. Organized by OMS - A Times Group Company, the award ceremony brought together influential women leaders from diverse sectors to address crucial issues affecting women today. Israni's presence and recognition at this esteemed event highlight her commitment to breaking barriers and inspiring women to achieve greatness.

In addition, Chandni Nath Israni was bestowed with the HT Health Shots She Slays Award 2023, recognizing women who have made a significant impact in their respective fields and acted as catalysts for change. Israni's entrepreneurial prowess and trailblazing spirit have revolutionized the luxury culinary landscape through her introduction of Ladurée, the iconic French patisserie, to India. Her exceptional leadership, vision, and unwavering dedication have firmly established her as a true changemaker in the industry.

Chandni’s instrumental role in establishing and expanding the presence of Ladurée, a renowned French luxury patisserie brand, in the Indian market since 2021, has not only created opportunities for Ladurée but has also paved the way for other French culinary brands to flourish in the luxury Indian food market.

With over 15 years of experience in the business world, Chandni Nath Israni has emerged as a visionary leader. Under her exceptional leadership, Ladurée has flourished, with four distinguished outlets across India. The brand's offerings, including double-decker macarons, French toast, and meticulously crafted pastries, have become synonymous with French indulgence. Israni's relentless pursuits of excellence and meticulous attention to detail have made Ladurée the epitome of luxury gastronomy in the country.

Overall, the recognition received by Chandni Nath Israni at the ET Women Conclave 2023 and the HT Health Shots She Slays Awards showcases her remarkable contributions to culinary leadership and underscores her influence in shaping the culinary landscape at Ladurée India. Her unwavering dedication and visionary approach continue to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs and elevate the standards of the luxury culinary industry.

