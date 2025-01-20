Chandrababu Naidu invites Swiss companies to invest in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Jan 20 On the first day of his visit to Davos on Monday to take part in the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu made a strong pitch for investment into the state.

Naidu, who is leading a state government delegation, held a series of meetings with investors and business leaders, showcasing vast potential of Andhra Pradesh as an investment destination.

He met Indian Ambassador to Switzerland Mrudul Kumar in Zurich and discussed opportunities for Swiss companies to invest in Andhra Pradesh.

Mrudul Kumar told Chandrababu Naidu that over 350 Switzerland companies including Nestle, Novartis and ABB have their units in various parts of India and more industrialists are ready to invest in the country.

Chandrababu Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh has a lot of opportunities in sectors like pharmaceuticals, medical devices, technical, textiles and rail components manufacturing.

The Chief Minister sought the Indian envoy's cooperation for cooperation between universities in Switzerland and Andhra Pradesh including the upcoming skill and AI universities.

Chandrababu Naidu also informed Mrudul Kumar that the most efficient youth in all sectors is available in Andhra Pradesh to extend their services through the work-from-home system.

Minister for Education, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh sought Indian envoy’s cooperation for setting up units by pharma giants like Novartis, Roche, Lonza and Alcon in Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh told him that the state government recently announced new industrial policy and several investor-friendly schemes.

The state government is extending attractive incentives to companies in sectors like manufacturing, textile, missionary, hardware and electricals, rail component manufacturing, pharma and manufacturing medical equipment.

Mrudul Kumar arranged a meeting between the Chief Minister and the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of four top Swiss companies and several personalities.

Chandrababu Naidu focussed on investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh, focusing on leveraging the state's skilled workforce and invited the top businessmen to invest in Andhra Pradesh by utilising the business-friendly policies of both the Centre and the state along with the infrastructural advantages besides the skilled human resources.

The Chief Minister highlighted advantages for investments in Andhra Pradesh like availability of the advanced research and development centres, close collaborations for innovation hubs and incubators besides joint ventures in advanced manufacturing sectors like aerospace, automotive, and energy.

The Indian ambassador in Switzerland promised to extend necessary cooperation inviting the Swiss companies to set up their units in Andhra Pradesh. Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu, State Industry Minister T.G. Bharat, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) Saikanth Sarma and others were present.

