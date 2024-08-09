Chatrabhuj Narsee School, Amanora Park Town Launches CNS Dialogue Den

First ever cutting edge podcast studio at a school in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 9: Chatrabhuj Narsee School (CNS), Pune, introduces CNS Dialogue Den, an innovative and contemporary podcast studio designed to enhance student creativity and communication.

CNS Dialogue Den is a dedicated podcast room designed to foster innovative thinking. This facility is equipped with high-quality recording equipment, soundproofing, and comfortable seating to create a professional and inviting atmosphere. At CNS Dialogue Den, students can produce podcasts on a variety of topics, enhancing their skills in research, public speaking, and digital media production. The room serves as a hub for collaboration, allowing students to share their voices and ideas with the school community and beyond.

“It is an honour to be a part of such a progressive initiative by Sujay Jairaj of Chatrabhuj Narsee School. This podcast room will undoubtedly serve as a fantastic platform for the students to express their creativity and ideas, said Maniesh Paul, Indian Actor, at the inauguration of CNS Dialogue Den.

Sujay Jairaj, Chairperson of Chatrabhuj Narsee School, said, “We are immensely proud to inaugurate the CNS Dialogue Den. This innovative space not only provides students with a platform to hone their communication and creative skills but also fosters a spirit of collaboration and critical thinking. We aim to equip our students with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world, and the CNS Dialogue Den is a significant step towards achieving that vision.”

CNS Dialogue Den at the school will offer students a multifaceted learning experience that enhances critical skills essential for their future. Through podcasting, students will articulate ideas clearly and communicate with confidence. Collaboration in podcast production will help build teamwork and negotiation skills.

Chatrabhuj Narsee School, through its Dialogue Den, wants to inspire engagement, motivation, and a sense of accomplishment, preparing students for success in the digital era and beyond.

About Chatrabhuj Narsee School, Amanora Park Town, Pune

Chatrabhuj Narsee School is a co-educational school for children from Early Years to Grade 12. It is situated on a sprawling 6.5-acre campus in Amanora Park town. It is founded on the core competencies that are most relevant for today's students—critical thinking, problem solving, creativity, powerful communication, collaboration and the nurturing of an environment where emphasis is placed on respect, empathy and bonding, which will enable students to contribute effectively throughout their lives.

The endeavor at Chatrabhuj Narsee School is to focus on transforming their students into confident and self-reliant individuals who are ready to negotiate challenges and create new pathways with determination and skill. The dream is to provide an intellectually stimulating environment within a trans-disciplinary broad-based curriculum, committed to preparing our students to meet the needs of tomorrow's world.

The school's efficient and committed management, capable and caring faculty, quality infrastructure and innovative co-curricular activities make it an enriching experience for the student and the parent community.

