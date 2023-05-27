Check Credit Score and Credit Report for Free on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers individuals the facility to check their credit score for free, so they can understand their creditworthiness. Powered by TransUnion CIBIL, this free service not only reveals one's CIBIL score, but also provides a customised credit report.

Using the information on the credit report, one can learn how to improve CIBIL score and qualify for higher and more affordable financing.

India is currently experiencing a growth in demand for loans, which is at a 11-year high as of FY23. In this scenario, it has become even more vital for individuals to know what impacts their credit score and how this score affects their chances of approval and the cost of borrowing.

With a free credit score check on Bajaj Markets, individuals can do this with ease in just a few simple steps. Alongside this, they get access to a comprehensive credit report that lists important credit-related activities that affect the score.

This personalised credit report lists the various aspects of one's credit behaviour such as repayment history, length of credit history, credit utilisation ratio, credit enquiries, type of credit. The financial insights provided can help one improve their credit score.

Interested individuals can use this free credit report to improve their credit health and eligibility for financing by running a free credit score check on the Bajaj Markets app or website. One can also get access to various loans and other financial services on this platform.

