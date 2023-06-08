Check your personal loan eligibility on Bajaj Markets with ease

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 8: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers individuals in need of funds an easy and hassle-free way to check their personal loan eligibility. Using the personal loan eligibility calculator on the platform, both salaried and self-employed individuals can check the prospective loan amount they qualify for, in one simple step.

One can simply choose their employment type and enter these two details to get the potential personal loan amount:

* Net monthly income

* Net monthly EMI

Knowing the personal loan amount they qualify for, can help individuals plan their finances better and apply for a loan in a more informed way. Personal loan eligibility terms usually include age, monthly income, credit score and existing debt.

One can check the general personal loan eligibility criteria on the platform as well as the specific terms set by each lending partner. Bajaj Markets grants access to a range of personal loans from around 14 lending partners, such as Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance Limited, IIFL Finance, Fibe, and more.

Interested individuals can get up to Rs 50 Lakhs through these unsecured loans for planned expenses or emergencies. However, applying without meeting the lender's criteria can lead to loan rejection.

By getting convenient and free access to the personal loan eligibility calculator, one can increase the chances of getting approved for a loan.

On checking their loan eligibility, individuals can apply for an instant personal loan of their choice on the Bajaj Markets website or application. They can also check their credit score for free and get credit cards, insurance, and other credit facilities all on the same platform.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor