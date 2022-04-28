Chennai based 'Thaagam' Foundation quenches the thirst and hunger of thousands of poor and vulnerable families in Srilanka

In an endeavour to mitigate and eradicate hunger in our society, the Chennai-based NGO, 'Thaagam Foundation', has been providing food to the poor, needy, homeless and the abandoned, by uplifting their livelihood, since 2018.

After playing a significant role in providing food assistance to the underprivileged, needy and hungry during the COVID 19 crisis in India, the foundation, now lends a helping hand to the poor and vulnerable families in the Island Nation of Srilanka.

The inspiring journey of compassion - From Chennai to Colombo!

A young, dynamic, compassionate and raring to go Law Student from Chennai and the Founder CEO of Thaagam Foundation, Raja Monsingh, has traversed miles together on a mission, to provide for the poor, homeless and hungry with daily grocery kits worth 10 lakhs in the last 18 days, organized through crowdfunding.

Travelling about 4500 km in the first 10 days, including the Northern Province that was gravely affected by the crisis, the ground reality hit him hard, because of which he decided to set up a Thaagam Foundation office in Srilanka. He began work on the processes and legal formalities in right earnest and his wholehearted efforts bore fruits, with a functional office for Thaagam Foundation being approved by the Srilankan Government, at World Trade Centre, Colombo to continue the noble work.

Sharing his first-hand experience from the crisis-ridden island, Raja said, "The first ten days was an overwhelming experience, where I witnessed the worst of poverty and hunger, especially amongst the underprivileged young children and old people. As I delivered the grocery kits, the joy and gratitude they expressed is inexplicable. Our small gesture meant a great timely help to so many poor people, who battled the repercussions of a National Economic Crisis. This is when I decided to further extend my stay here in Srilanka, to provide more help for these people and contribute to their everyday food needs and livelihood, till they find their feet in these challenging times. Going forward too, I am sure Thaagam Foundation will touch and transform many such lives, eventually playing a big role in eradicating hunger, not only in India but across the world too."

Thaagam Foundation, a Non-Government Organisation is working towards uplifting the livelihoods of all living beings by helping reduce the imbalance in society for a better world. Established in 2018, the Foundation has been feeding the homeless, stray dogs, and also contributed to preserving the Nature and Environment by planting trees. It is estimated that around 150 million people sleep hungry every night. More than 9 million people die every year due to hunger and starvation.

