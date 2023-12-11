Chennai-Based Web Hosting Company, Buzzing365.com, Pledges 1.5 per cent of Revenue to Philanthropy, Partners with REACT India for Positive Change

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 11: AJR Tech Solutions OPC Pvt. Ltd., has decided to pay it forward by contributing 1.5 per cent of their revenue towards philanthropy. Despite being a small company, their decision displays their big heart and willingness to make a positive impact on their community. It's inspiring to see companies not only focus on their bottom line but also actively work towards creating a better future for others. Talents and resources can be utilised to make a positive impact on society, and this Web hosting company's decision to prioritise philanthropic efforts demonstrates their commitment to doing just that.

Buzzing365, a well-established and reputable web hosting provider, has been committed to delivering top-quality hosting services at incredibly affordable rates for the last five+ years. Their extensive range of hosting options includes the following:

* Shared hosting from Rs 199 per month

* WordPress hosting from Rs 249/- per month

* Cloud hosting from Rs 299/- per month

All their hosting products have monthly payment options and are designed to meet the diverse needs of their customers, ensuring that each website is always reliable, fast, and secure.

Buzzing365 also offers its customers:

* SSL certificates from some of the most popular brands, like RapidSSL and GeoTrust, provide top-notch security for their clients' websites.

* In addition, Buzzing365 provides powerful email solutions for businesses of any size as a Valued reseller of Zoho Mail Products and G Suite. This means that customers can access high-quality email services with an unmatched level of professionalism and efficiency.

When speaking to Arvind Jaykumar, Director of the company, he said, "We're absolutely thrilled to announce our recent partnership with REACT India (Rajeswari Education Aid & Charitable Trust, Reg No. 121/2002), an organisation that works toward the cause of equality, inclusivity, and empowerment. I believe we all have a responsibility to give back, and I'm always seeking out opportunities to contribute to society and inspire others to do the same."

He further added, "At our very core, we're firm believers in the values that REACT India upholds, which is why we've proudly pledged to donate 1.5 per cent of our revenue to support their incredible efforts. Working together, we hope to inspire and bring positive change to the world around us, striving towards our shared goal of helping those in need". We also believe that this act of ours will bring smiles to the faces of our clients when they realise that a small percentage of their payments is being used to give back to society".

If you are looking for a trusted and reliable partner to host your website or start your website journey, do visit: https://buzzing365.com/ or contact: +91-9854035403

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor