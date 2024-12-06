Chennai Turbo Riders Pvt. Ltd. Delivers a Stellar Performance in Season 3 of the Indian Racing League (IRL)

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 6: Chennai Turbo Riders Pvt. Ltd. (CTR), established in 2024, has rapidly emerged as a driving force in Indian motorsport. From its origins as a premium racing team in the Indian Racing League (IRL) since 2022, the company has continually raised the bar for racing excellence in India. Led by Directors Ranjith Amizdhan and Ramesh, CTR is committed to nurturing motorsport talent and pushing the boundaries of racing technology and innovation.

Season 3 IRL Highlights

CTR concluded a thrilling Season 3 of the IRL, leaving a lasting impact on the motorsport landscape. Armed with two Wolf GB08 cars, the team demonstrated unparalleled skill, strategy, and determination across five race weekends and ten races.

Team Lineup & Cars

Car No. 23:

* Drivers: Jon Lancaster (United Kingdom) & Ryan Mohammed (India)

* Result: Vice Champion in the Car Championship

Car No. 18:

* Drivers: Sandeep (India), Mira Erda (India), & Emily Duggan (Australia)

* Result: Contributed crucial points for the Team Championship

Circuits

* Madras International Circuit (MIC): A fast-paced, technical track in Chennai that demands precision.

* Kari Motor Speedway (KMS): Known for its tight corners and challenging layout in Coimbatore.

* Chennai Formula Racing Circuit (CFRC): A night street circuit that added drama and spectacle to the competition.

Driver Performances

* Jon Lancaster: The seasoned UK racer clinched three race victories and a podium finish, showcasing his exceptional racing prowess.

* Ryan Mohammed: The talented racer from India secured a race win, cementing his place as a rising star in motorsport.

* Sandeep, Mira Erda, & Emily Duggan: This dynamic trio showcased resilience and teamwork in Car No. 18, earning valuable experience and contributing points to the team's standings.

Team Achievements

Car No. 23 (Jon Lancaster & Ryan Mohammed):

1. Vice Champion in the Car Championship.

Team Championship:

2. Finished as 2nd Runner-Up, a testament to the depth of talent and technical expertise within the team.

Final Standings

* Race Wins: 4 (Jon Lancaster: 3, Ryan Mohammed: 1)

* Car Championship: Vice Champion (Car No. 23)

* Team Championship: 2nd Runner-Up

Looking Ahead

With strong mechanical support from JA Motorsports and a committed team led by Team Principal Keerthivasan S, CTR is poised for greater success in upcoming seasons. The company's mission to advance motorsport in India, from grassroots racing to competitive championships, remains unwavering.

As Chennai Turbo Riders reflects on their stellar Season 3 campaign, fans and competitors alike can look forward to an even stronger showing in 2025, with plans already in motion to dominate the IRL and F4 Indian Championship.

About Chennai Turbo Riders Pvt. Ltd.

Founded in 2024, Chennai Turbo Riders Pvt. Ltd. is led by Directors Ranjith Amizdhan and Ramesh and is committed to advancing motorsport in India. Through active participation in premier racing championships and upcoming initiatives like a competitive Rotax go-kart racing team, CTR continues to shape the future of Indian motorsport.

For more information, visit www.chennaiturboriders.com.

