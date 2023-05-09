Chennai Welcomes Business Mint’s Prestigious 45th Nationwide Awards Event

Business Mint Nationwide Awards – 2023, Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 9: The Business Mint, a leading market research company founded by Mr. Vinay Kanth Korapati, hosted its 45th Nationwide Awards ceremony for the first time in Chennai. The event took place on May 6th, 2023, at the luxurious Hotel Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chennai.

The event was a grand success, with an impressive turnout of 300 delegates and 100 participants. Nominations for the awards came pouring in from various industries, including healthcare, real estate, hospitality, fintech, IT, design and architecture, marketing, e-commerce, education, and more.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including A. M. V. Prabhakara Raja, Member of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Virugampakkam, Chennai, and Nitinsathyaa, an accomplished actor and film producer.

The Business Mint Nationwide Awards provide a significant platform for exploring networking opportunities and nurturing talents, which in turn stimulate the growth of economic entrepreneurship and add a significant portion to the nation’s GDP. The event highlighted the remarkable range of these awards, which constantly motivate, acknowledge, and encourage the achievers of various industries.

“We are thrilled to have organized the 45th Nationwide Awards ceremony in Chennai and are extremely grateful to all the participants, guests, and sponsors who made this event a grand success,” said Mr. Vinay Kanth Korapati, Founder of The Business Mint. “We look forward to continuing to recognize and honor outstanding achievements in various industries and contribute to the growth of the nation’s economy.”

The Business Mint Nationwide Awards is one of the most prestigious award ceremonies in the country, and the success of this year’s event is a testament to its growing popularity and influence.

List of “Nationwide Awards – 2023, Chennai” Winners:

Imtiyaz Shahi Dastar – Outstanding Entrepreneur of the Year – 2023, Warangal in Food Catering Services

Karan Rawat Strategic Brand Creator | Marketer | Growth Hacker | Coach | Founder – Breakthrough with Karan Rawat – Most Promising Strategic Brand Marketer of the Year – 2023, Mumbai

Zen inc Design Group – Best Emerging Luxury Interior & Architectural Design Firm of the Year – 2023, Chennai

Shashi Kalyanpur – Most Admired Mindset Coach of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru

Priyanka Gupta – Digital Strategy Product Manager. IIFL Home Finance Ltd – Most Prominent Digital Product Innovator of the Year – 2023 (Under 30 Women)

End Poverty – Outstanding NGO of the Year – 2023, Focusing Poverty Reduction

We Chai – Most Admired Modern Tea Shop Chain of the Year – 2023

Rajarathna Thangavel, Founder & Director- EYEMENTOR Dr.Rajarathna- Most Inspiring Educator of the Year – 2023, Chennai in Medical Education Category

The Pinnacle Foundation – Fast Growing Construction Company of the Year – 2023, Chennai

Constro Chem – Most Promising Company for Water Proofing Services – 2023, South India

Ritz Studio – Best Emerging Events & Photography Company of the Year – 2023, Chennai

Teqspace Architecture & Interiors – Most Creative Company for Interior & Architectural Designs – 2023, Chennai

SUUMAYA TRANS LOGISTICS LIMITED – Most Promising Logistics Platform of the Year – 2023

Deepti Nadiminti – Founder & Director – Deepti Nadiminti MakeUp & Cosmetic Studio – Most Promising Skincare Professional – 2023, Hyderabad in Permanent MakeUp & Cosmetic Industry

Souvenir – IT Agency Solutions – Fast Growing Marketing Company of the Year – 2023, Hyderabad

CLAM – Crescendo Louange Academy of Music – Most Promising Music School of the Year – 2023, Chennai

Relux Electric – Most Promising EV Charging Station Provider of the Year – 2023, Chennai

Bags N Tags LLP (Corporate Gifting Solutions) – Most Promising Company for Corporate Gifting – 2023, Chennai

Neha Thakrar – Global Educationist – Most Prominent Educational Consultant of the Year – 2023, Mumbai

Lead To Animation – Best Emerging firm for Advertising Agency – 2023, Chennai

Nasreen Javida – Proprietor – Shop N Save – Best Emerging Women Entrepreneur of the Year – 2023, Chennai in Event Management Category

Tharun Vikash Babu – Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer – Tharun Vikash Properties – Best Emerging Real Estate Entrepreneur of the Year – 2023, Chennai

Bombbay Vision – Most Trusted Company of the Year – 2023, Mumbai in Advertising Category

Branzone Creative – Most Promising Creative Branding Agency of the Year – 2023, Tamil Nadu

Lush Interiors – Most Trusted Brand in Hyderabad – 2023, Interior Design Category

BKP Homes – Most Admired Home Furniture Company of the Year – 2023, Hyderabad

Resilience Building Solutions Pvt Ltd – Most Promising Company for Building Solutions – 2023, Chennai

Dziner kitchens – Excellence in Interior Design – 2023, Chennai

Younger Cuts – Retailer Brand of the Year – 2023, Tamil Nadu in Seafood & Meat Category

R Sathiya Narayanan – CEO & Founder – Muviereck Technologies – Best Marketing Consultant of the Year – 2023, Chennai

Accopedia School of Accounting and Finance – Emerging Startup of the Year – 2023, Education Category

SHANARK PRODUCTIONS – Best Emerging T-Shirt Manufacturing Company – 2023, Tirupur

Rohit Rammurthy – Deputy Director – The School of Leadership – PES University – Young Education Leader of the Year Award – 2023, Bengaluru

Technokarz Automotive Pvt Ltd – Most Promising Company for Multi Brand Car Services – 2023, Chennai

The Audiophile’s School of Sound Engineering – Most Promising Sound Engineering School of the Year – 2023, Chennai

City Constructions – Most Promising Company for Commercial Construction Services – 2023, Erode

Basilic Fly Studio – Most Promising Company of the Year – 2023, Animation Category

NNRC ELCA – Most Promising Assited Living Center – 2023, Coimbatore

Nirmala Nilayam Retirement Community – Most Admired Retirement Community of the Year – 2023

Dr T Vadivel Founder – Dr Vels Regenerative Therapy Pvt Ltd Most Promising Healthcare Professional of the Year – 2023, Hyderabad in Immunotherapy & Stem Cell Therapy

MY PERFECT FIT – Most Promising Premium Menswear Brand -2023

SUHIL BUILDERER CONSTRUCTERS – Emerging Construction Company of the Year – 2023, Chennai

Tejkarran Singh Bajaj – Head – Originals at Jio Studios – Most Promising Industry Leader of the Year – 2023, Content Development & Production Category (TV & OTT)

DEEPAK HEGDE, Founder – Parabola – Best Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year – 2023, Bengaluru in Recruitment Category

Khushi Panjwani – Under 30 Special Awardee (Trader Category)

Adv Aman Jain – Founder & CEO – Legaalociti Global Law LLP – Best Emerging Lawyer of the Year – 2023, Noida

Omega – Most Promising Company for Employee Transportation & Car Rental – 2023, Bengaluru

Tax Return Wala – Most Prominent Company for Tax Fillings – 2023, Delhi

Jasveen Kaur – Deputy Manager – Insurance Dekho – Most Prominent Legal Consultant of the Year – 2023, New Delhi

Srinivas Venkata, – Staff Data engineer-Informatica IICS-Integration Technology Teradata – Most Prominent Industry Expert of the Year – 2023, Greater Houston in Data Engineer Category

Arushi Arora, Data Analyst – Mount Sinai Health System – Most Prominent Industry Professional – 2023, – New York in Healthcare & Data Analytics Category

Kiran Peddireddy – Senior Data Engineer – Cox Automotive Inc. – Most Prominent Industry Expert of the Year – 2023, – Atlanta in Data Analysis Category

Following a successful event in Chennai, Business Mint plans to hold more Business Excellence events in prominent cities such as Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, etc.

