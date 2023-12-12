Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport breaks traffic records in November 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 : Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) achieved significant milestones in November 2023, setting records for the highest-ever monthly passenger traffic, single-day traffic, and single-day Air Traffic Movements (ATMs).

According to a press release by CSMIA, while the numbers reflect an impressive recovery, it's essential to note the challenges and considerations associated with this achievement.

CSMIA experienced its highest-ever monthly traffic, reaching 4.46 million passengers in November 2023, marking a noteworthy 13 per cent growth compared to November 2022.

The airport also witnessed a remarkable 109 per cent recovery in passenger traffic compared to the pre-pandemic levels of November 2018.

On November 11, CSMIA recorded its highest-ever single-day ATMs, totalling 1,032 movements. Simultaneously, November 25 saw the highest single-day traffic with 167,132 passengers.

Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai maintained their positions as the top domestic destinations, while Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi remained preferred international choices.

The bustling Mumbai - Delhi route alone recorded a substantial traffic of 557,393 passengers.

IndiGo, Vistara, and Air India led in the domestic market share, with IndiGo serving over 1.6 million domestic passengers.

In the international sector, IndiGo, Air India, and Emirates maintained leading positions.

CSMIA expanded its international connectivity with services to diverse destinations like Entebbe, Baku, Bangkok, and Toronto. The airport aimed to enhance its global travel network.

The aviation industry has been navigating unprecedented challenges, and the recovery, although impressive, must be seen through the lens of fluctuating travel patterns, ongoing uncertainties, and the evolving landscape of the global pandemic.

CSMIA's resilience and ability to set new records demonstrate its commitment to providing world-class services.

According to the release, as the airport continues to adapt to changing circumstances, it remains poised to exceed passenger expectations and lead the aviation industry into the future.

