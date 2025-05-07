Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Reviews Progress Of Dholera SIR, Visits GAP Group’s Integrated Township Site

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 7: On a peaceful Thursday morning, when the dawn spilt over the flat plains of Gujarat’s Dholera region, the ground shook with something more profound than construction noise. It was the stirring of dreams in the making, steel, silicon, and imagination piled into pillars of what promises to be India’s most ambitious venture into the future.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s recent visit to the Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) was not routine. It was a walk along a blueprint for the future. With every curve of the road and every presentation slide, what was witnessed was not just infrastructure; it was intent, vision, and readiness. There is a certain poetry about how Dholera is taking shape, not just as a city but as an idea. Wide roads that now almost seamlessly stretch from Ahmedabad to Dholera, an international airport soon to be buzzing with action, a smart grid buzzing with solar energy, and technology-equipped habitats for the world’s frontier industries, all chant the same slogan:

India is preparing to take over.

And under all that planning throbs something decidedly human. Think GAP Group’s ‘Akhilam’ township, say. 42,000 square meters across, it is not just an apartment complex development, it’s a pledge to the scientists and engineers, factory workers, and entrepreneurs who will eventually make their home and workplace here in this city.

A home where the lights don’t just glow on, where lives will shine.

As CM Patel walked through the project site, with top officials and GAP Group Managing Director Ambrish Parajiya in tow, the mood was thick with pride and apprehension. “We are not building infrastructure here,” Parajiya declared. “We are building a life around it.”

That life will course through 1,000 meticulously designed houses, interwoven with office complexes, shopping districts, banks, and parks. It’s a neighborhood where a semiconductor engineer can pull into a coffee stand on the way to a clean room. Or where a little student, son or daughter of one of the thousands planned to relocate here, can walk to school in a neighborhood that hadn’t existed a few years previously.

And yet, that’s only the beginning.

Dholera’s Semicon City, where Tata Electronics is building its high-profile semiconductor complex, is already being pitted alongside international hubs. The freight corridor, digital spine, and green power all fit into the larger picture with an almost surreal precision.

Chief Minister Patel's visit, timed just weeks before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected arrival, felt symbolic. It was a nod to continuity, a leader surveying the land where a decade of dreams are now becoming true.

What is special about Dholera is not what they are doing, but why. It is not a satellite city or an industrial park. It is a declaration: that India will not merely be included in the future of technology and manufacturing, but that it will write it, on its own terms, and on its own land.

And as the motorcade of the Chief Minister drove out of Dholera, leaving behind a skyline in the making, one thing was sure: this is not a site visit.

It’s history, in the making of steel and scaffolding.

