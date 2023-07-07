Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Ashok Gehlot, Inaugurates India MSME Week starting from 21st July 2023

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 7: With the aim to encourage entrepreneurs and investors to make new investments in small and medium-scale industries, ‘India MSME Week’ will start on July 21st. Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Ashok Gehlot, Inaugurated India MSME Week in Jaipur.

Divisional Commissioner, Bikaner Dr Neeraj K. Pawan, also released the poster of ‘India MSME Week’ in Bikaner.

Dr Pawan said that the state government is working with sensitivity in the interests of entrepreneurs. Various schemes launched by the state government have created a new environment for investment in the state.

The event is being organized in partnership with the Industries and Commerce Department of the state. With this, new entrepreneurs will get an opportunity to invest here and take advantage of the schemes of the state government. With the opening of new investments and industries, new possibilities of employment will be created in the area. While releasing the poster, Dr. Pawan also mentioned that the department should also connect new people with this program by spreading the publicity of this event.

District Industries Center General Manager, Bikaner, Ms Manju Nain Godara, said that with the aim to take the state government’s ambitious schemes to the entrepreneurs, India MSME Week will be started on July 21st at Hotel Vasant Vihar in Bikaner by the Industries and Commerce Department. During this, various issues, including business possibilities and export and import techniques, will be discussed. On this occasion, Moolchand Chahar, editor of Business Ranker’s magazine, said that the pre-events of ‘India MSME Week’ will be organized in different districts of the state, and the final event will be held in Jaipur, in which businessmen from all over the state, as well as the country, will participate.

Heylin Spark, the global brand strategy and communication firm, is the official PR Partner for the event.

