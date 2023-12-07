Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan advocates technological agility at Avionics Expo in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 7 : In a display of India's commitment to technological advancement in the defence sector, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, along with Indian Air Force Deputy Chief Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Chairman CB Ananthkroshnan, on Thursday participated in the Avionics Expo being organized by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) here in Delhi.

Addressing the audience, CDS General Anil Chauhan emphasized the pivotal role of technology in the evolving landscape of global geopolitics and economics.

"We all are in the midst of a change & transformation, it's not only geo-political change but also geo-economic as well as technological changes. In such an era, it is essential that modern militaries are ready to fight, while they prepare themselves for future conflicts. In order to keep pace with this change, it's essential that military & scientific community, developers and entrepreneurs identify key technological trends so that we remain ahead of the curve," CDS Chouhan said.

He underscored that the current era is marked not only by geopolitical shifts but also by significant changes in economic dynamics and technology.

In the face of these transformations, General Chauhan stressed the importance of modern militaries being not only prepared for present challenges but also strategically positioned for future conflicts.

He also highlighted the need for collaboration and synergy between these key stakeholders to ensure that the armed forces are equipped with cutting-edge technology to address emerging threats effectively.

The Avionics Expo provided a platform for experts, innovators, and defence officials to explore the latest advancements in avionics and military aviation.

General Chauhan commended the strides made in military aviation, attributing the progress to India's growing economy and the availability of cutting-edge technologies domestically.

"It is going to take major steps in military aviation also. Most of this is a result of our economy and the availability of cutting-edge technologies domestically. Since the invention of flying machines, the aviation industry has grown by leaps and bounds and is the backbone of model, travel, trade and tourism. Along with the advances in the field of ICT, it has ushered in concepts of terminology like 'Death of Distance', 'End of Geography' etc. In the area of warfare, it has not only added a new dimension to it but it fundamentally changed the concept of warfighting," he said.

The CDS emphasized that the aviation industry, since the invention of flying machines, has evolved into a backbone for modern society, influencing modes of travel, trade, and tourism.

The integration of information and communication technology (ICT) has further revolutionized concepts such as the 'Death of Distance' and the 'End of Geography.'

The Avionics Expo served as a catalyst for discussions, collaborations, and presentations on cutting-edge technologies shaping the future of military aviation.

General Anil Chauhan's address reinforced India's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements, ensuring the country's defence capabilities are aligned with the demands of the 21st century.

