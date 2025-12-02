Chief Secretary of Bihar Pratyaya Amrit meets a delegation led by Neetu Chandra for a Green Film City in Bihar

PNN

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 2: Chief Secretary of Bihar, Pratyaya Amrit, met with a delegation led by National Award-winning producer and actor Neetu Chandra to discuss the development of a green, state-of-the-art Film City in Bihar. He emphasised that the state is on track to become a new technological hub, and the establishment of a technologically advanced Film City will serve as a major milestone in that direction. The project is expected to generate significant employment opportunities and further establish Bihar on the global map.

The Film City proposed by the Bollywood-Hollywood actress will be a sustainable and inclusive facility, featuring modern infrastructure and eco-friendly design, an approach that aligns closely with the Chief Secretary's vision for the state. Expressing strong support for the initiative, Pratyaya Amrit assured the team of full cooperation to bring the Green Bihar Film City project to life.

He said that with its blend of sustainability, innovation, and cutting-edge production infrastructure, the Green Bihar Film City is poised to become a premier destination for filmmakers. He also stated that the state looks forward to welcoming both Indian and international talent to be part of this groundbreaking venture and that, with film policy subsidies in place, Bihar is expected to experience significant socio-economic growth.

