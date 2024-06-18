Child Help Foundation conducted Gender Equality Program on Women’s Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18: Child Help Foundation (CHF), a Pan India non-profit Child-centric organization, had celebrated Women's Day in Ganpati Mandal of GT Hospital in Mumbai which was supported and funded by Aditya Birla Foundation and Ujjas Project. The NGO has been working for the empowerment of women ever since its inception. Child Help Foundation has successfully conducted numerous initiatives to empower the women and has helped around 53,426 underprivileged girls and women of the society. It has helped them to run a good and healthy life and moreover make them self-dependent.

Child Help Foundation truly believes that India will not be fully developed unless both girls and boys are equally supported to reach their full potential.

The statistics says that more than 23 million girls drop out of school annually because of a lack of proper sanitization in school (toilets) and proper menstrual hygiene management facilities. The organization has run many programs to empower women with self-defense training, gender equality awareness sessions, POSH-POCSO training, Gendercide sessions etc. But the most important initiative taken by the organization are Gender Equality Programme and Beti-Padho Beti Bachao Programme.

Speaking on the project, Mr. Shaji Varghese, Chief Executive Officer of Child Help Foundation said, “With the prevalence of gender discrimination, and social norms and practices, girls face many violences and unacceptable behavior by the society. They are deprived of education due to lack of toilets in school and proper menstrual hygiene management facilities. Child Help Foundation takes all possible initiatives to bring awareness and a change in the society by highlighting topics like menstrual hygiene and its products. Through this event of Women's Day, CHF tried to make a difference in the lives of women and educate them about menstrual care.”

During this event CHF held menstrual hygiene awareness sessions along with baby feeding centres for lactating mothers. Sanitary pads were distributed to 60,844 girls and 13,637 people got educated with these sessions. Baby Feeding Centres have been proven to be useful to 1,03,855 lactating mothers so far.

Various dignitaries from CHF, Aditya Birla Foundation and Ujjas Project had graced the event with their presence. Child Help Foundation hopes to continue its mission of providing more women with menstrual hygiene support and awareness of the same. We invite people to join CHF in its mission to help and empower women with menstrual hygiene support. You can donate or volunteer the cause of CHF by logging on to its website.

