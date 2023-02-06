Child Help Foundation’s Initiative to raise awareness for Girl Child Equality On National Girl Child Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6: Child Help Foundation, a Pan India non-profit organization, celebrated National Girl Child Day on 24th January in Pali Ashram School, Palghar District, Maharashtra. National Girl Child Day is celebrated in India every year on 24th January. The program in India was initiated in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Government of India to create awareness about the rights of the girl child to bridge the gender divide and to lay emphasis on the importance of girls’ education, health, and nutrition.

Every year Child Help Foundation organizes activities on National Girl Child Day and this year too, the NGO celebrated this day with the theme “Save the Girl Child”. The objective of the program was to spread awareness about the inequities faced by girls in Indian society, educating boys to fight for girls’ equality and to build confidence in girls. The program was attended by both boys and girls of 8th and 9th standard where they participated in different activities like poster making and various games. The program started with a skit on female foeticide and gender discrimination followed by a fancy dress competition with the theme of brave women of India. Girls enthusiastically participated in all the activities and also shared their lovely experiences and thoughts on this day.

Speaking on the occasion of the National Girl Child Day initiative Mr. Shaji Varghese, Chief Executive Officer, of Child Help Foundation said, “We are glad to be able to conduct such activities which show what a crucial role women play for the sustenance of not only our society but the whole world. Young women need to understand this and it should start at a very young age. Usually, we see young girls following unnecessary norms promoted by society that are clearly unfair to them. This chain needs to break, and with such events, we aim to do the same.”

Child Help Foundation has always supported and promoted the education of Girl Children and has taken many proactive initiatives to save girl children at the grassroots level under the national flagship program BETI BACHAO, BETI PADHAO. The foundation’s education program is designed to create equal opportunities for both boys and girls thus creating a better balance of power between genders. Child Help Foundation has provided sanitary napkins to hundreds of girls nationwide over the years in an effort to improve their menstrual hygiene practices and to improve their menstrual cycles.CHF has also conducted self defense classes for women. The foundation will continue to work for the upliftment of Girl Child.

