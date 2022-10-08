Chiranjeevi's blockbuster Pan India film "GodFather" continues to roar at the Box Office

It's time to rejoice for cinegoers and cinema owners. The festive cheer has been extended to cinema halls by the leader of Cinema- superstar Chiranjeevi. The overwhelming response for the film Godfather has proved yet again that audiences are ready to come to theatres for good content. The film starring superstars Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan has taken a very good opening with appreciation pouring on from all quarters. It released to perhaps the most hype seen by an Indian movie in a long time, and it did not disappoint. The film, which has undoubtedly set new benchmarks in the history of Indian Cinema & continues its winning streak.

Besides being strong down south, this massy film which is a clean family entertainer- "GodFather" has crossed all language barriers and is doing great in Hindi language & in regions of North, East & West India.

According to film trade analysts, the political-action film is expected to have a dream run at the box office. Meanwhile, Salman Khan's presence alongside Chiranjeevi has been appreciated by fans of both stars.

The mega superstar & the reason behind the success of the film Chiranjeevi, says "I am extremely happy & honoured to receive so much love from the audience. You have made me laugh, you have made me cry tears of joy, I thank you from the bottom of my heart to accept me & my films"

Says legendary producer, R. B. Chaudhary ''We decided to make the film because we were passionate about telling good stories. The response from critics and audiences has reinstalled our faith in good content. We are happy that the film found its audiences."

Salman Khan too took to Instagram yesterday and posted a video congratulating the team "I heard that the film is doing well and this shows the power of audiences." he said.

The film is helmed by Mohan Raja and produced by Ram Charan, R. B. Choudary and N. V. Prasad under their companies Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. It has a music score by popular composer S Thaman. Three songs from the film have already garnered appreciation from netizens. It's a Panorama Studios release for North India in Hindi and Telugu.

This story has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor