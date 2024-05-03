Chitkara University Honours HCL Co-founder Ajai Chowdhry with Honorary Doctorate for Technological Innovation and Philanthropy

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 3: Chitkara University, bestowed the title of Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa) upon Dr. Ajai Chowdhry in recognition of his outstanding contributions to technological innovation, academic institution building, and philanthropy. Dr. Chowdhry, a visionary pioneer and co-founder of HCL, has left an indelible mark on India's technological landscape, shaping the nation's future through his relentless pursuit of innovation and commitment to philanthropy. His visionary leadership and transformative initiatives have not only propelled HCL to unprecedented heights of success but have also had a profound impact on the broader ecosystem of technology and education in India.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Ashok K Chitkara, Chancellor, Chitkara University, said, "Dr. Ajai Chowdhry's remarkable journey and contributions epitomise the spirit of innovation and philanthropy that we deeply cherish at Chitkara University. His visionary leadership and transformative initiatives have not only propelled HCL to unprecedented heights of success but have also had a profound impact on the broader ecosystem of technology and education in India. We are immensely proud to honour Dr. Chowdhry with the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa), recognising his enduring legacy and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for India and beyond."

Dr. Ashok K Chitkara added that Dr. Ajai Chowdhry's remarkable accomplishments continue to inspire generations and Chitkara University takes pride in honouring his legacy and contributions to technological innovation and philanthropy.

Dr. Ajai Chowdhry co-founded HCL in 1976 with a vision to leverage microprocessors for global transformation. He later took charge of HCL Infosystems in 1995, turning it into a leader in hardware, systems integration, and mobile telephony, growing it into a Rs. 12,000 crore (US $1.6 billion) organization. Chowdhry's strategic leadership earned him accolades, including the Padma Bhushan in 2011 and the Lifetime Achievement Award by ESSCI in 2024. He's recognized as an institution builder and philanthropist, contributing to educational initiatives like IIT Hyderabad and IIIT-Naya Raipur, and establishing the Swayam charitable trust for education and women's empowerment.

