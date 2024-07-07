Chocolates, mangoes, vanilla, tea among top picks by Indian as snacks: Report

New Delhi [India], July 7 : India's food habits are showing a blend of tradition and trendiness as revealed in a report on food habits of the country. The country's snacking behaviour is evolving in which the Millennials and Gen Z are showing a balanced snacking preference between both the bold flavours and healthy preferences.

According to the insights study presented by Farmley, 44 per cent of surveyed younger Indians prefer fiery Peri Peri flavours, a trend gaining popularity in quick-service restaurants. In contrast, older generations prefer the timeless classic of black pepper. Surprisingly, the Achaari flavour, designed for Indian taste buds, falls short of expectations across all age groups.

The choice for chocolate remains intact among all age groups in the country as 65 per cent of Gen Z, 63 per cent of millennials, 46 per cent of Gen X, and 40 per cent of Boomers preferred it as their favourite sweet.

The mango followed the chocolates as it appeared to 50 per cent of Millennials, 41 per cent of Gen X, 40 per cent of Gen Z, and 30 per cent of Boomers.

Vanilla, a staple in desserts, stood at the third spot with 42 per cent of Millennials preferring it as their favourite dessert while 38 per cent of Gen Z, 35 per cent of Gen X, and 31 per cent of Boomers appreciated its comforting sweetness.

Tea and coffee are undisputed choices of Indians and it is evident by the study that a significant 63 per cent of Boomers, 61 per cent of Gen X, 51 per cent of Millennials, and 58 per cent of Gen Z enjoy a snack with their cup of tea or coffee.

More than 60 per cent of homemakers, non-working individuals, and salaried professionals find comfort in a tea/coffee and snack combination, as per the findings of the study.

It further observes that over 40 per cent of Millennials snack while socializing with friends, travelling, or binge-watching shows. This was followed by Gen Zs at 33 per cent.

Notably, 39 per cent of Indians snack twice as much on weekends compared to weekdays, as per the study.

The country's snacking landscape is witnessing a healthy transformation, with Makhanas and dry fruits emerging as the new choices. A majority of 67 per cent of respondents prefer snacks packed with the nutrients of dry fruits, proving that healthy choices can be delicious. However, Gen Z appears less concerned about ingredient labels, with only 69 per cent paying attention to them, the lowest among all generations.

The study observes that all the age categories of India prefer healthier snack alternatives. Over 94 per cent of participants in the survey said that the snack brands should offer more health-conscious food items.

