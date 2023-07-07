CHOSEN by Dermatology Relaunches TOR Mighty Marine Collagen in a Delightful Pomegranate Flavour

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 7: CHOSEN® by Dermatology, a renowned skincare brand in India, has relaunched the TOR™ Mighty Marine Collagen in a delightfully natural Pomegranate flavour. TOR™ Mighty Marine Collagen is curated with Peptan® Marine, a premium wild-caught fish collagen brought to India exclusively by CHOSEN®. Reputed for its research-grade quality and mercury-free formulation, this sustainably sourced collagen supplement offers a comprehensive range of benefits for skin, hair and overall health.

In just 12 weeks of use, Marine Collagen shows remarkable results for skin wellness and anti-ageing. Studies have reported a significant increase in skin hydration by 28%, a visible reduction in fine lines and wrinkles by 13% and a remarkable decrease in collagen degradation by 31%. These impressive outcomes lead to a more youthful, radiant appearance.

Amidst tremendous anticipation, this in-demand item has been relaunched in the market with a fresh look that exudes elegance and style.

"We are excited to bring back TOR™ Mighty Marine Collagen Pomegranate flavour. This product has been widely welcomed for its natural Pomegranate flavour and transformative effects on the skin, so it's back in stock now in a classy user-friendly pouch," said Ms Punitha Vijayakrishnan, Head of Marketing Operations, CHOSEN® by Dermatology.

TOR™ Mighty Marine Collagen Pomegranate Flavor is now available for purchase at www.chosenstore.in, and there is a big surprise for chocolate lovers. The yummy chocolate flavour is back in stock. Elevate your beauty routine with this exceptional product that sets new standards for premium skincare solutions.

