CHOSEN by Dermatology Unveils Peptide Therapy Intense Repair Creme: A Breakthrough in Prejuvenation Skincare

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 12: Leading skincare brand CHOSEN® by Dermatology is proud to introduce its latest innovation, Peptide Therapy Intense Repair Creme. This multifunctional face moisturizer is poised to revolutionize prejuvenation, offering a comprehensive solution for youthful, radiant skin.

Harnessing the power of 5 potent active ingredients, Peptide Therapy Creme contains a remarkable 97.9% natural content. At its core are the key ingredients Oligopeptide I and Hyaluronic acid, supported by the nourishing qualities of Kalahari melon seed oil, Meadowfoam seed oil and plant Squalane.

Oligopeptide I, an epidermal growth factor, propels skin healing and regeneration, while Hyaluronic acid ensures deep hydration. Kalahari melon seed oil, Meadowfoam oil, and plant Squalane team up to maintain the skin's barrier and delay photoaging.

"We're excited to offer Peptide Therapy Intense Repair Creme, a skincare masterpiece that encapsulates the benefits of 5 potent ingredients in one product, showcasing our commitment to holistic beauty," says Revanth Gururaj, Product Expert, CHOSEN® by Dermatology. "This product exemplifies our commitment to innovative, effective, and holistic skincare solutions," he added.

The luxurious, creamy texture of Peptide Therapy Creme delivers a unique bouncy and spongy sensation upon application. Visible results of skin healing are apparent in just one week, post-laser procedures or chemical peels. Furthermore, it proactively prevents premature ageing, including fine lines and wrinkles, while giving a firming and lifting effect, with clinically proven results in 12-14 weeks of use.

Peptide Therapy Creme is now available for purchase, inviting all skincare enthusiasts to experience the next level of prejuvenation. For more information, visit www.chosenstore.in.

