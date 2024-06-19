CII School of Logistics, Amity University Mumbai to Host MBA Admission Counselling Session 2024

VMPL

Cochin (Kerala) [India], June 19: The CII School of Logistics in collaboration with Amity University proudly announces its MBA Counselling Session 2024, which is scheduled to take place on June 21 , 2024. The event will be held at CII State Office, 92-93, 10th Floor, Abad Nucleus Mall & Office , NH 49, Kundannoor, Petta Road, Marudu P O. Cochin - 682 304, Kerala.

The CII School of Logistics offers MBA in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, an Industry integrated full-time two-year programme that combines core courses of Logistics and Supply chain Management domains and the new-age disruptors such as Data Analytics, Information Systems, Ecommerce and Omnichannel Retail and Global Procurement.

It's an Industry ready school, founded in 2016, boasts eight thriving batches of graduates. With campuses strategically located in Noida-Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Kolkata. The school's legacy shines through a remarkable 100% placement track record across all eight cohorts, CII School of Logistics got all their students placed in Global, Indian and MNC companies with Industries highest salary package.

This MBA Admission counselling session will serve as a pivotal platform for fresh graduates from any discipline who are considering Logistics and Supply Chain Management as their career path. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to interact with seasoned industry experts and Faculties in the field, gaining valuable insights into both global and domestic trends. Such interactions will empower prospective students to make informed decisions about their educational journey and career aspirations.

The Indian logistics industry, valued at an estimated USD 435.43 Bn in 2023, plays a pivotal role in shaping the nation's economy. With significant technological advancements, government impetus, and infrastructure growth, the sector is undergoing transformative changes.

Furthermore, attendees will have the chance to glean inspiration from the success stories of alumni who have completed the program and are now thriving in reputable companies across various industries.

Event Details:

Date: 21 June 2024

Time: 9:00 Onwards

Venue: Confederation of Indian Industry, Kerala State Office

92-93, 10th Floor, Abad Nucleus Mall & Office , NH 49, Kundannoor, Petta Road, Marudu P O. Cochin - 682 304, Kerala.

Prospective students, industry professionals, and individuals interested in exploring opportunities in Logistics and Supply Chain Management MBA Programme are cordially invited to attend the MBA Admission Counselling Session 2024.

For further information and registration, please visit.

Students and their parents are welcome to join a campus tour starting today at our campus:

* CII School of Logistics, F2-408 ,,Amity University Sector-125,Noida - 201313

* CII School of Logistics, Amity University, A2 Block, 4th Floor, Room No: 416, along the Mumbai - Pune Expressway in Bhatan, Post - Somathne Panvel, Mumbai, Maharashtra - 410206

* CII School of Logistics , Major Arterial Road, AA II, Newtown, Kadampukur, West Bengal 700135

For further details, please contact:

Syam Sundar K S

9884160560, 9566026613

www.ciischooloflogistics.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor